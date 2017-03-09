Nation, Current Affairs

As J&K encounter rages on, India rings Pak, warns of infiltration

PTI
Published Mar 9, 2017, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
The Pakistani DGMO was also informed about the repatriation of two Pakistani nationals apprehended in Uri.
Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

New Delhi: Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen AK Bhatia on Thursday spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and conveyed India's concerns over movement of terrorists along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The conversation came amid an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants holed up inside a house in Awantipora area of Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"The DGMO spoke to the Pakistan Army DGMO this morning. He expressed concern regarding the movement of terrorists noticed along the Line of Control (LoC)," Army sources said.

The Pakistani DGMO was also informed about the repatriation of two Pakistani nationals apprehended in Uri.

"The individuals will be repatriated through Wagah border on March 10," said the sources.

The NIA yesterday had handed over to the army two Pakistani youths whom it had arrested in connection with the last year's terror attack on a military base in Uri that had killed 19 soldiers.

The NIA had handed over Faisal Hussain Awan and Ahsan Khursheed to the army's 16 Corps headquarters in Jammu.

Tags: dgmo, terrorists, loc, uri attack, pulwama attack

