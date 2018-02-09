Sri Sri Ravishankar raises hopes of a settlement in Babri Masjid case

Bengaluru: On a day when Supreme Court set March 14 as the next date of hearing in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, members from Muslim community met Sri Sri Ravishankar and evinced interest to have an out-of-court settlement.

The Art of Living claimed that Muslim leaders had supported the proposal of shifting the Masjid outside to another place. The meeting was held in AoL campus in Bengaluru. A bigger meeting would be held in Ayodhya to take the talks to the next level. Members of the Sunni Waqf Board, All India Muslim Personal Law Board and others were present.