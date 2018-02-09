search on deccanchronicle.com
Renuka Chowdhury moves privilege motion against Kiren Rijiju for 'Ramayana' post

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 9, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Modi on Wednesday hurled a ‘Ramayana’ jibe at Renuka, who broke out in a loud laughter during his speech on Motion of Thanks.
Hitting out at Kiren Rijiju over his social media post, Renuka Chowdhury said, ‘This is degrading to a woman and highly objectionable.’ (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Congress parliamentarian Renuka Chowdhury on Friday moved a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for sharing a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocking her laughter in the Rajya Sabha.

Rijiju had captioned the tweet as "Despite such vexatious laugh by Renuka Chaudharyji PM Narendra Modiji didn't get irritated."

 

Also Read: Renuka Chowdhury's laugh 'vexatious', says Rijiju; Cong MP to file for privilege​

Furious over the post, Renuka said, "This is degrading to a woman and highly objectionable."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hurled a ‘Ramayana’ jibe at Renuka Chowdhury, who broke out in a loud laughter during his speech on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

Also Read: Narendra Modi takes a dig at Renuka Chowdhury for laughing

Modi asked the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu - who not only chided the Congress member for “loose and unruly behaviour” but also advised her to visit a doctor if she has a problem - not to  stop her as it was after ages that one had the opportunity to hear “such a laughter” after the serial Ramayana.

The following day, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour over Modi's remarks.

