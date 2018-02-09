Rahul is my boss too, Sonia Gandhi tells party

New Delhi: Describing her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi as her “boss”, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Narendra Modi government on Thursday. Addressing the Congress parliamentary party for the first time since demitting office as party chief, Mrs Gandhi said the Congress “will work with like-minded parties to ensure the BJP’s defeat in the next general election”.

She added, “We have a new Congress president and on your behalf and my own I wish him all the best. He is now my boss too. Let there be no doubt about that.” She accused the Modi government of “flaring communal passions and orchestrating violence against minorities”. She said, “Increasingly, the people of our country, people belonging to all sections of our society are getting disillusioned with the present regime. It is for us to channel this discontent into support.”