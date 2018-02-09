search on deccanchronicle.com
PMK founder demands release of all 7 accused in Rajiv Gandhi case

Release of Perarivalan, Murugan and others has been a controversial topic ever since the Supreme Court commuted their death sentence in 2014
CHENNAI: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday demanded that all the seven accused serving life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case be released based on their “good conduct” during their 27-year-long jail term. “Seven Tamils, including Perarivalan, who have been lodged in prison for the past 27 years for no fault of theirs in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case should be released from jail. Tamil activists want their release and they have all explained their position,” Ramadoss said in the statement. If the government decides to release prisoners who have served more than 10 years of their jail term, the first to be released are Perarivalan and others including Nalini and Murugan, Ramadoss said adding that no law should come in the way of their release.

Release of Perarivalan, Murugan and others has been a controversial topic ever since the Supreme Court commuted their death sentence in 2014.

 

Tags: s. ramadoss, rajiv gandhi
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




