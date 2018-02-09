search on deccanchronicle.com
Those who believe in language of gun, should be answered in same way: Adityanath

PTI
Yogi Adityanath's remarks came amid criticism over the rising cases of encounters in Uttar Pradesh.
Taking a jibe at the previous state governments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, 'Previous state governments were more interested in appeasement and vote bank politics.' (Photo: File)
Gorakhpur: Amid controversy over encounter killings in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that those who believed in the language of the gun, should be answered in the same manner.

His remarks came amid criticism over the rising cases of encounters in the state.

 

"Everyone should be guaranteed security, but those who want to disturb peace of the society and believe in the gun, should be given the answer in the language of the gun itself. I would tell the administration, that there is no need to worry on this," Adityanath said at Gorakhpur.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Lucknow on the uproar by the opposition in the state Assembly over various issues during the customary address of Governor Ram Naik, he said, "The opposition leaders'...rude, unparliamentary, indecorous and indecent behaviour...is despicable."

"This type of behaviour shatters the parliamentary tradition ... Paper balls were thrown, balloons were flown. The use of foul language for the governor by the Samajwadi Party members in the presence of their leaders is indeed unparliamentary and an despicable act," he had said.

The behaviour pointed to the anarchy that was there in the state under the earlier rule, Adityanath added.

"These people are yet to come out of their mindset of anarchy -- which they had allowed in the state -- and they do not want the House to be free from that anarchy," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, on Thursday, inaugurated the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority building and LED road lights from Kalesar to Nausad Chauraha and also laid the foundation stone of a government polytechnic college in Hardi village of Sahjanwa area of the district.

He said, "Development is the only way for prosperity. With the polytechnic becoming operational, youth will be able to get technical education in their area. If we want to stop migration from villages, we need to develop the villages."

Taking a jibe at the previous state governments, he said, "Previous state governments were more interested in appeasement and vote bank politics. The Samajwadi Party government was more interested in slaughter houses and we are interested in development."

"At the place where the SP government had wanted to open a slaughter house, we will open the gateway of development. After 26 years, the fertiliser workshop opened," he added.

