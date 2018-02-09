Enact Juvenile Justice Act, fill posts in child rights panel: SC to Centre

The SC asked all the high courts to seriously consider establishing child-friendly courts and vulnerable witness courts in each district. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday passed a slew of directions for effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act and asked the Centre and states to ensure that all positions in national and state commissions for the protection of child rights are filled up.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta also directed the states to ensure that all positions in juvenile justice boards and Child Welfare Committees are filled up expeditiously and in accordance with rules.

Any delay in filling up the positions might adversely impact on children and this should be avoided, the bench said.

The top court also requested the chief justices of all high courts to register proceedings on their own for effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

It asked all the high courts to seriously consider establishing child-friendly courts and vulnerable witness courts in each district.

"The Ministry of Women and Child Development in the Government of India and the State Governments should ensure that all positions in the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPR) are filled up well in time and adequate staff is provided to these statutory bodies so that they can function effectively and meaningfully for the benefit of the children," the bench said.

The apex court's judgement came on a PIL seeking implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act and its rules. The petition has raised the issue of alleged apathy by the governments in implementing the welfare measure.