 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara have steadied the Indian innings after KL Rahul’s dismissal in the first over. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh Test: Vijay, Pujara steady Indian innings
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Uphaar fire tragedy: SC hands 1-yr jail to Gopal Ansal, relief for brother Sushil

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 9, 2017, 11:53 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
SC also said that fine of Rs 30 crore each imposed on Sushil and Gopal Ansal by the apex court was not excessive.
(Photo: PTI)
 (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday found Ansal brothers guilty of causing death due to negligence in the fire tragedy at Delhi’s Uphaar cinema on June 13, 1997. The apex court, by majority verdict of 2:1, ordered 69-year-old real estate baron Gopal Ansal to serve one year jail term, of which he has already served four months.

SC directed Gopal Ansal to surrender within four weeks to serve the remaining jail term. However, the apex court gave relief to Gopal’s brother Sushil Ansal and awarded him jail term for a period already undergone by him.

SC also said that fine of Rs 30 crore each imposed on Sushil and Gopal Ansal by the apex court was not excessive.

Review petitions of Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) and CBI were not allowed by the SC.

Disappointed by the apex court’s order, AVUT chief Neelam Krishnamoorthy said, “We have been let down by the judgement and have lost faith in judiciary. One year jail term is not enough and we demand life sentence.”

AVUT had filed a review petition at the Supreme Court, seeking imprisonment of real estate barons Ansal brothers. The apex court had in December, last year, reserved its order on the review petition.

Fifty-nine people trapped in the balcony class of the theatre had died due to asphyxia and more than 100 were injured in the subsequent stampede following a fire that broke out during the 3-6 p.m. (Matinee show) screening of Hindi movie 'Border' on June 13, 1997.

Tags: uphaar fire tragedy, ansal brother, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

Works by modern, contemporary artists on display at India Art fair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Samsung in trouble after battery factory catches fire?

The fire broke out at the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd affiliate's factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin earlier on Wednesday and has been extinguished, a Samsung spokesman said, adding that there were no casualties or significant impact to the plant's operations. (Representational image)
 

Sniff, sniff: An app that notifies you when you start to smell

(Representational image)
 

Wow! Soon you can print with your car

Kaalink is a unit used to capture soot, which is then processed into making Air-Ink. (Image: Graviky Labs)
 

Waqar rubbishes Wasim’s ‘untrue’ claims over Anil Kumble’s 10-wicket-haul

Waqar Younis has hit out at Wasim Akram for making ‘untrue’ claims that the former wanted to unsportingly stop Anil Kumble’s 10-wicket-haul at the Feroze Shah Kotla in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/ PCB)
 

How to get a free 256GB micro SD card with Samsung Galaxy S7, Edge

Samsung does have an asterisk on its website with regards to the offer.
 

Move over Kaabil-Raees clash, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor to clash next

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sarkar 3' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Jagga Jasoos' are among the most anticipated films of the year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid crisis, TN govt revokes suspension of bureaucrats sacked by Jayalalithaa

Late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI/File)

India scraps funding ties with Gates Foundation on immunisation

Bill and Melinda Gates (Photo: AP)

Afzal Guru death anniversary: Security upped in J&K amid shutdown by separatists

Security forces are enforcing a lockdown in parts of Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Still AIADMK treasurer, others can’t operate party accounts: OPS to banks

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

SC orders Rs 60 lakh relief each to affected farmers in Madhya Pradesh

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham