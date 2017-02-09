Uphaar fire tragedy: SC hands 1-yr jail to Gopal Ansal, relief for brother Sushil

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday found Ansal brothers guilty of causing death due to negligence in the fire tragedy at Delhi’s Uphaar cinema on June 13, 1997. The apex court, by majority verdict of 2:1, ordered 69-year-old real estate baron Gopal Ansal to serve one year jail term, of which he has already served four months.

SC directed Gopal Ansal to surrender within four weeks to serve the remaining jail term. However, the apex court gave relief to Gopal’s brother Sushil Ansal and awarded him jail term for a period already undergone by him.

SC also said that fine of Rs 30 crore each imposed on Sushil and Gopal Ansal by the apex court was not excessive.

Review petitions of Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) and CBI were not allowed by the SC.

Disappointed by the apex court’s order, AVUT chief Neelam Krishnamoorthy said, “We have been let down by the judgement and have lost faith in judiciary. One year jail term is not enough and we demand life sentence.”

AVUT had filed a review petition at the Supreme Court, seeking imprisonment of real estate barons Ansal brothers. The apex court had in December, last year, reserved its order on the review petition.

Fifty-nine people trapped in the balcony class of the theatre had died due to asphyxia and more than 100 were injured in the subsequent stampede following a fire that broke out during the 3-6 p.m. (Matinee show) screening of Hindi movie 'Border' on June 13, 1997.