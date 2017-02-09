Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government seeks NH status for 15 state highways

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 2:40 am IST
These state highways are facing congestion due to increased vehicular traffic.
The Telangana state government has sought national highway status for 15 state highways over an extent of 1,500 km, so as to decongest the road network in the state.
 The Telangana state government has sought national highway status for 15 state highways over an extent of 1,500 km, so as to decongest the road network in the state.

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has sought national highway status for 15 state highways over an extent of 1,500 km, so as to decongest the road network in the state. These state highways are facing congestion due to increased vehicular traffic over the years and there is a need for immediate widening and upgradation as per NH standards.

The total national highway network in state has already reached 5,400km length, with the Centre sanctioning new national highways recently. The Centre also gave in-principle nod to construct vehicle under passes and passenger underpasses along the Chityal-Narketpally-Choutuppal highway where frequent accidents are occurring. The funds for these projects will be mobilised from the Centre's National Road Safely Fund. Minister for roads and buildings Tummala Nageshwar Rao reviewed the implementation of these projects with department officials here on Wednesday.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 1,290crore to the state for construction of road projects in Left Wing Extremism-affected districts. These roads are being laid in undivided Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts. Rao said Telangana is entitled to receive another Rs 300crore under LWE scheme and he has directed officials to submit proposals to the Centre. The minister asked officials to speed up the works being taken up under National Road Safety programme with an outlay of Rs 700crore.

Tags: national highway
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man shocked after finding ‘condom-like’ thing in jam

Is the explanation convincing enough? (Photo: Facebook)
 

Daredevil who kissed snakes dies after being bitten by cobra in the act

He succumbed three days after he was admitted to a hospital (Photo: Facebook)
 

A man in China lives with 7 sex dolls, treats them as family members

Li Chen also makes music videos with them (Photo: YouTube)
 

Singles reveal their biggest turn offs while having sex

Men are three times more like to have one night stands than women to start a relationship. (Photo: AFP)
 

Disorder causing excess sexual desire makes people masturbate all day

They even masturbate in their sleep (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Don Bradman wouldn't have been as good today: Ex Aus pacer

A file photo of Sir Donald Bradman. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

700 Maoists have surrendered post-demonetisation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)

As Sasikala carts off AIADMK MLAs, OPS says ‘some trying to contact me’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, flamke by supporters, addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

BJP hits back, says Cong still cannot accept Modi as popularly-elected leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

SC dismisses TN govt plea seeking review of judgement in Rajiv case

Former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

BJP, helped by divided SP, will end reservation in UP: Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham