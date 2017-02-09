Telangana government seeks NH status for 15 state highways

The Telangana state government has sought national highway status for 15 state highways over an extent of 1,500 km, so as to decongest the road network in the state.

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has sought national highway status for 15 state highways over an extent of 1,500 km, so as to decongest the road network in the state. These state highways are facing congestion due to increased vehicular traffic over the years and there is a need for immediate widening and upgradation as per NH standards.

The total national highway network in state has already reached 5,400km length, with the Centre sanctioning new national highways recently. The Centre also gave in-principle nod to construct vehicle under passes and passenger underpasses along the Chityal-Narketpally-Choutuppal highway where frequent accidents are occurring. The funds for these projects will be mobilised from the Centre's National Road Safely Fund. Minister for roads and buildings Tummala Nageshwar Rao reviewed the implementation of these projects with department officials here on Wednesday.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 1,290crore to the state for construction of road projects in Left Wing Extremism-affected districts. These roads are being laid in undivided Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts. Rao said Telangana is entitled to receive another Rs 300crore under LWE scheme and he has directed officials to submit proposals to the Centre. The minister asked officials to speed up the works being taken up under National Road Safety programme with an outlay of Rs 700crore.