 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul got out in the first over after he edged a Taskin Ahmed delivery. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh Test: Vijay, Pujara complete 50-run stand
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Still AIADMK treasurer, others can’t operate party accounts: OPS to banks

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2017, 10:45 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Panneerselvam said office bearers would continue to hold office till a new Gen Secy is elected in accordance with relevant rules.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
  Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today insisted that he continued to be AIADMK treasurer and wrote to two banks here not to allow anyone else to operate the party's accounts.

In separate letters to two banks, located at Mylapore area, he said that under the relevant party laws, he continued to be the AIADMK treasurer.

"In accordance with Bye law 20, sub-clause 5 in the party constitution in continuance of my appointment as treasurer of AIADMK party by puratchi thalaivi amma, I request you not to permit anyone else to operate our AIADMK party's current account without my written consent and instructions," he said in the letters.

The letters were addressed to the Chief Managers of Karur Vysya bank and Bank of India.

Panneerselvam further said that Rule 20 contemplates that the party General Secretary shall be elected by the party's primary members.

"Presently the post of General Secretary of AIADMK remains vacant as the appointment to the said post, which fell vacant upon the demise of puratchi Thalaivi Amma, is yet to be made in accordance with Rule 20 sub clause 2 of the said by law," he said in the letter.

Panneerselvam said office bearers like members of central executive committee, Deputy General Secretary, Treasurer and party Headquarters Secretary nominated by the General Secretary would continue to hold office till a new General Secretary is elected in accordance with relevant rules and bye laws.

Following his revolt against AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala last night, Panneerselvam was sacked as treasurer by his party leader, but the caretaker Chief Minister insisted that he continued to remain in the post.

He had even said that Sasikala was elected General Secretary under extraordinary circumstances and that elections to appoint a permanent General Secretary would be held soon.

Tags: o panneerselvam, v k sasikala, aiadmk, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

C. Vidyasagar Rao

Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to meet Sasikala today

Jurists were divided on whether Sasikala, against whose acquittal in DA case the Supreme Court is to deliver its verdict next week, can be sworn-in.
09 Feb 2017 1:38 AM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: File)

Will order probe into Jayalalithaa death, says O Panneerselvam

“I feel it is the duty of the Government to pay heed to the request of the people on their concerns about the treatment provided to Amma''.
09 Feb 2017 1:41 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

Works by modern, contemporary artists on display at India Art fair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Move over Kaabil-Raees clash, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor to clash next

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sarkar 3' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Jagga Jasoos' are among the most anticipated films of the year.
 

Watch: Ranveer hilariously announces excitement about working with Alia

Screengrabs from the video Ranveer posted on Twitter.
 

Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh Test: Vijay, Pujara complete 50-run stand

KL Rahul got out in the first over after he edged a Taskin Ahmed delivery. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Tax department summons Sania Mirza for tax evasion

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. (Photo: AP)
 

Man shocked after finding ‘condom-like’ thing in jam

Is the explanation convincing enough? (Photo: Facebook)
 

Daredevil who kissed snakes dies after being bitten by cobra in the act

He succumbed three days after he was admitted to a hospital (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC orders Rs 60 lakh relief each to affected farmers in Madhya Pradesh

Representational image

Scuffle takes West Bengal Opposition leader from Assembly to hospital bed

People carry West Bengal Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan after a scuffle in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

2 hours from Hyderabad, ‘baby factory’ seeks males

Islavath Lakshmi with her 19th child Mallesh, who is also her eldest son. She gave birth to 21 children.

700 Maoists have surrendered post-demonetisation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)

As Sasikala carts off AIADMK MLAs, OPS says ‘some trying to contact me’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, flamke by supporters, addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham