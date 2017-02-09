Still AIADMK treasurer, others can’t operate party accounts: OPS to banks

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today insisted that he continued to be AIADMK treasurer and wrote to two banks here not to allow anyone else to operate the party's accounts.

In separate letters to two banks, located at Mylapore area, he said that under the relevant party laws, he continued to be the AIADMK treasurer.

"In accordance with Bye law 20, sub-clause 5 in the party constitution in continuance of my appointment as treasurer of AIADMK party by puratchi thalaivi amma, I request you not to permit anyone else to operate our AIADMK party's current account without my written consent and instructions," he said in the letters.

The letters were addressed to the Chief Managers of Karur Vysya bank and Bank of India.

Panneerselvam further said that Rule 20 contemplates that the party General Secretary shall be elected by the party's primary members.

"Presently the post of General Secretary of AIADMK remains vacant as the appointment to the said post, which fell vacant upon the demise of puratchi Thalaivi Amma, is yet to be made in accordance with Rule 20 sub clause 2 of the said by law," he said in the letter.

Panneerselvam said office bearers like members of central executive committee, Deputy General Secretary, Treasurer and party Headquarters Secretary nominated by the General Secretary would continue to hold office till a new General Secretary is elected in accordance with relevant rules and bye laws.

Following his revolt against AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala last night, Panneerselvam was sacked as treasurer by his party leader, but the caretaker Chief Minister insisted that he continued to remain in the post.

He had even said that Sasikala was elected General Secretary under extraordinary circumstances and that elections to appoint a permanent General Secretary would be held soon.