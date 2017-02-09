 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay brought up his ninth Test ton as India pushed Bangladesh on backfoot on day one of the Hyderabad Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test: Skipper Virat Kohli smashes 50 in Hyderabad
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Panneerselvam breaks Sasikala ranks, says she betrayed Amma

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 9, 2017, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 2:28 pm IST
Sasikala wanted to betray AIADMK and become the Chief Minister, so she instigated several ministers, Panneerselvam said.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: AP)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: Senior AIADMK leader and No 2 in the party, E Madhusudanan on Thursday backed caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Madhusudanan, who is the Chairman of the AIADMK Presidium, arrived at Panneerselvam’s residence and declared his support to the CM in the ongoing tussle between the CM and AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala.

"Madhusudhanan has helped the party grow, he supported MGR throughout," Panneerselvam said addressing a press conference. He also sought to attack Sasikala.

"After Jayalalithaa died, I agreed to become CM only when they (Sasikala camp) said Madhusudhanan will become general secretary," Panneerselvam added, pitching for Madhusudanan to replace Sasikala as the general secretary.

"Madhusunanan will be the permanent general secretary of this party," Panneerselvam said. He claimed that Madhusudanan had been threatened but still decided to join him.

"Sasikala wanted to betray the party and become the Chief Minister, she instigated several Ministers who started giving interviews that she should be CM,” he said.

VK Sasikala is lying when she says she never betrayed Amma, Panneerselvam added.

Panneerselvam then read out Sasikala’s apology letter to Jayalalithaa after the late CM threw out Sasikala from her Poes Garden residence in 2012. Panneerselvam quoted the letter, in which she claimed she had no desire to be in politics. 

Sasikala had, in response, promised Jayalalithaa that she would break contact with her family members.

“When Amma was in hospital, after 24 days Sasikala told me she is fine. That was the first time she spoke to me,” the acting CM alleged.

“We are fully prepared to respond to any allegations which the other camp will level against us,” Panneerselvam added.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao is flying back to Chennai on Thursday afternoon and will meet Sasikala with her 131 MLAs, in order to take a decision as to whether she should be appointed the CM. He will meet the AIADMK general secretary at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Thursday declined a plea for an urgent hearing of Habeas Corpus petitions which alleged illegal detention of 131 ruling AIADMK MLAs, after the Tamil Nadu government said the legislators were staying at the MLAs' Hostel and "free to move around".

Tags: jayalalithaa, sasikala, madhusudanan, panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

FIle photo of Madras High Court (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK MLAs not under detention, Govt lawyer to HC

The government claimed that the MLAs who attended the AIADMK Legislature Party Meeting were staying in the MLAs' Hostel here.
09 Feb 2017 2:08 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal trolled on Twitter for weird video

Umar Akmal’s Twitter timeline acts as a mirror of the Pakistani wicket-keeper’s life. (Photo: Umar Akmal/Twitter)
 

5 instances when a batsman was dropped after scoring big

In his last match for India, Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: Salt Bae’s new video has food but it is weird

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe or ‘Salt Bae’ is seen removing a rose bouquet out of the rear end of a healdless calf. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Is Samsung in trouble after battery factory catches fire?

The fire broke out at the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd affiliate's factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin earlier on Wednesday and has been extinguished, a Samsung spokesman said, adding that there were no casualties or significant impact to the plant's operations. (Representational image)
 

Sniff, sniff: An app that notifies you when you start to smell

(Representational image)
 

Wow! Soon you can print with your car

Kaalink is a unit used to capture soot, which is then processed into making Air-Ink. (Image: Graviky Labs)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian skies safest, action being taken against erring pilots: Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (Photo: File)

Bill to repeal ancient, outdated laws introduced in Lok Sabha

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI)

Congress walks out of Lok Sabha day after Modi's remark against Manmohan

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Class 11 student smuggles gun to school, shoots classmate

Representational picture (Photo: File)

No dissolution of Goa Legislative Assembly, will function till poll results: CM

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham