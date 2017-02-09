Panneerselvam breaks Sasikala ranks, says she betrayed Amma

Chennai: Senior AIADMK leader and No 2 in the party, E Madhusudanan on Thursday backed caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Madhusudanan, who is the Chairman of the AIADMK Presidium, arrived at Panneerselvam’s residence and declared his support to the CM in the ongoing tussle between the CM and AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala.

"Madhusudhanan has helped the party grow, he supported MGR throughout," Panneerselvam said addressing a press conference. He also sought to attack Sasikala.

"After Jayalalithaa died, I agreed to become CM only when they (Sasikala camp) said Madhusudhanan will become general secretary," Panneerselvam added, pitching for Madhusudanan to replace Sasikala as the general secretary.

"Madhusunanan will be the permanent general secretary of this party," Panneerselvam said. He claimed that Madhusudanan had been threatened but still decided to join him.

"Sasikala wanted to betray the party and become the Chief Minister, she instigated several Ministers who started giving interviews that she should be CM,” he said.

VK Sasikala is lying when she says she never betrayed Amma, Panneerselvam added.

Panneerselvam then read out Sasikala’s apology letter to Jayalalithaa after the late CM threw out Sasikala from her Poes Garden residence in 2012. Panneerselvam quoted the letter, in which she claimed she had no desire to be in politics.

Sasikala had, in response, promised Jayalalithaa that she would break contact with her family members.

“When Amma was in hospital, after 24 days Sasikala told me she is fine. That was the first time she spoke to me,” the acting CM alleged.

“We are fully prepared to respond to any allegations which the other camp will level against us,” Panneerselvam added.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao is flying back to Chennai on Thursday afternoon and will meet Sasikala with her 131 MLAs, in order to take a decision as to whether she should be appointed the CM. He will meet the AIADMK general secretary at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Thursday declined a plea for an urgent hearing of Habeas Corpus petitions which alleged illegal detention of 131 ruling AIADMK MLAs, after the Tamil Nadu government said the legislators were staying at the MLAs' Hostel and "free to move around".