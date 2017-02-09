 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli, Mushfiqur Rahim. (Photo: AFP) Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh Test: India to bat first in Hyderabad
 
People sway towards Panneerselvam, but numbers remain with Sasikala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J V SIVA PRASANNA KUMAR
Published Feb 9, 2017, 1:53 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 9:24 am IST
The first MLA to pledge support to Panneerselvam was K. Manickam from Sholavandan (Madurai district).
Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister O Panneerselvam.
Chennai: “The two of us have come to save the ‘two leaves’ and strengthen the hands of Annan” (O. Panneerselvam, caretaker CM), expressed V. C. Arukutty, the AIADMK legislator representing Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore. He rushed to Chennai on Tuesday evening after he learnt the CM took up meditation on Marina where late CM Jayalalithaa was laid to rest.

The first MLA to pledge support to Panneerselvam was K. Manickam from Sholavandan (Madurai district). They are not alone. Within 24 hours Mr. Panneerselvam’s house became the epicenter of a largest ever congregation of his supporters, which also included party’s Rajya Sabha MP V. Maithreyan, veterans like P. H. Pandian, actor-director K. Bhagyaraj and several other dignitaries. Former actor-legislator Arun Pandian and former state minister Natham Viswanathan too conveyed their support in person.

The flurry of activity at the official residence of Panneerselvam who claims immunity to his treasurer’s post in the AIADMK, as it was conferred upon him by his mentor “Amma,” appeared to be unending. While AIADMK chief V. K. Sasikala, waiting to be sworn in as next CM of TN, has the decisive numbers (of MLAs) on her side, Mr Panneerselvam seems to have the support of his well-wishers and public.

“This is just the beginning. Many legislators and MPs will support him. Annan will prove his strength on the floor of the Assembly and will emerge victorious,” said Arukutty, amidst the shouts of women cadres and large number of men who raised slogans in support of Panneerselvam.

The courtyard turned into a venue of a rally and perhaps in the recent years never have the police permitted public and mediapersons inside the CM’s house without restraining them. Once could feel the throb of struggle here. A large number of men clad in the familiar stripes on their dhotis carrying Jayalalithaa or Deepa’s photos, demanded Panneerselvam to don the mantle of party general secretary too, and carry out Amma’s rule.  A bull, usually kept at the backyard, was brought and tied near the big gates leading to the house, apparently signifying the CM’s efforts in facilitating jallikattu.

