People of Tamil Nadu must choose CM democratically: actor Arvind Swami

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2017, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
Yesterday, actors Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan took to social media in wake of conflict of interest in the ruling party.
The 46-year-old Arvind Swami took to Twitter where he said the state must elect their representative by upholding democracy. (Photo: File)
 The 46-year-old Arvind Swami took to Twitter where he said the state must elect their representative by upholding democracy. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Against the backdrop of political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, actor Arvind Swami has joined other renowned personalities who have spoken up on the matter and said that people must choose the Chief Minister in a democratic manner.

The 46-year-old actor took to Twitter where he said the state must elect their representative by upholding democracy.

"Please contact your MLA, local party reps and tell them to represent your wishes on the choice of the CM, democratically. Whoever you might support," Swami wrote.

He also shared what appears to be the list of MLAs of the state, by saying, "@thearvindswami seems to be the contact list of MLAs, please verify and express your opinion strongly."

In another tweet, Swami wrote that the people are free to choose their leaders.

"Your choice is your own. No one should judge you for that. But tell your reps so that they know who the people in their constituency want," wrote the actor.

Yesterday, actors Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan took to social media in wake of conflict of interest in the ruling party, AIADMK party secretary, VK Sasikala and former CM O Panneerselvam for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's post.

