People of Tamil Nadu must choose CM democratically: actor Arvind Swami

Chennai: Against the backdrop of political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, actor Arvind Swami has joined other renowned personalities who have spoken up on the matter and said that people must choose the Chief Minister in a democratic manner.

The 46-year-old actor took to Twitter where he said the state must elect their representative by upholding democracy.

"Please contact your MLA, local party reps and tell them to represent your wishes on the choice of the CM, democratically. Whoever you might support," Swami wrote.

@thearvindswami seems to be the contact list of MLAs, pl verify and express your opinion strongly. pic.twitter.com/OgIp1FPsNy — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) February 9, 2017

He also shared what appears to be the list of MLAs of the state, by saying, "@thearvindswami seems to be the contact list of MLAs, please verify and express your opinion strongly."

In another tweet, Swami wrote that the people are free to choose their leaders.

"Your choice is your own. No one should judge you for that. But tell your reps so that they know who the people in their constituency want," wrote the actor.

Yesterday, actors Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan took to social media in wake of conflict of interest in the ruling party, AIADMK party secretary, VK Sasikala and former CM O Panneerselvam for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's post.