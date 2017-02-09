 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara have steadied the Indian innings after KL Rahul’s dismissal in the first over. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh Test: Vijay, Pujara steady Indian innings
 
Nation, Current Affairs

India scraps funding ties with Gates Foundation on immunisation

REUTERS
Published Feb 9, 2017, 11:58 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 12:05 pm IST
The move in part is prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making.
Bill and Melinda Gates (Photo: AP)
 Bill and Melinda Gates (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: A group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that works on India's immunisation programmes will now be funded by the health ministry, a government official said, a move in part prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making.

The decision is seen as part of broader clampdown on non-governmental organisations to assert control over decision making in key policy areas. Last year, India ordered the dismissal of dozens of foreign-funded health experts working on public welfare schemes.

The Gates Foundation has for years funded the Immunization Technical Support Unit (ITSU), which provides strategy and monitoring advice for New Delhi's massive immunisation programme that covers about 27 million infants each year.

It will now be funded by the government which felt there was a need to completely manage the crucial programme on its own, senior health ministry official Soumya Swaminathan told Reuters.

"There was a perception that an external agency is funding it, so there could be influence," Swaminathan said on Wednesday.

Swaminathan, however, stressed there were no instances of influence found and the decision was only in part prompted by a wider perception about foreign funding of the programme. The unit will continue to exist, she said.

A spokeswoman for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) said its grant for the ITSU ends this month. "We are in advanced stages of discussion with the ministry on the contours of the next phase of technical support," she said.

Critics have in the past raised concerns the BMGF should not have any association with the programme due to apparent conflicts of interest. That's because BMGF also backs GAVI, a global vaccine alliance that counts big pharmaceutical companies as its partners.

India's immunisation programme vaccinates children to shield them from life-threatening conditions such as measles and polio, and is viewed by experts as crucial for improving public health.

A key win has been the successful eradication of polio, but more than a million Indian children still die every year before reaching the age of five.

"The government must ensure that universal immunisation does not suffer in any way," said Keshav Desiraju, a former federal health secretary.

BMGF, the charity funded by the personal wealth of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has enjoyed good relations with the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tags: bill & melinda gates foundation, immunisation programmes, health ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

B-Town stars were snapped at various locations on Tuesday as they stepped out. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Jhanvi, Malaika, Kriti, others are a cheerful bunch
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor shot for Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rishi, Neetu Kapoor get romantic, have a ball on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi looked stylish as they promoted their film 'Jolly LLB 2' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Huma don stylish black as they promote Jolly LLB 2 in Delhi
Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs were recently caught on camera at their respective events.

Snapped: Deepika, Shah Rukh, Salman, Kangana step out in style
Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were spotted by photographers as they promoted their respective films on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Anushka, Varun get busy with intense promotions for their films
Several Bollywood stars were seen arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence to celebrate Sophie Choudry's birthday late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Malaika, Karan celebrate Sophie's birthday at Manish Malhotra's house
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Samsung in trouble after battery factory catches fire?

The fire broke out at the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd affiliate's factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin earlier on Wednesday and has been extinguished, a Samsung spokesman said, adding that there were no casualties or significant impact to the plant's operations. (Representational image)
 

Sniff, sniff: An app that notifies you when you start to smell

(Representational image)
 

Wow! Soon you can print with your car

Kaalink is a unit used to capture soot, which is then processed into making Air-Ink. (Image: Graviky Labs)
 

Waqar rubbishes Wasim’s ‘untrue’ claims over Anil Kumble’s 10-wicket-haul

Waqar Younis has hit out at Wasim Akram for making ‘untrue’ claims that the former wanted to unsportingly stop Anil Kumble’s 10-wicket-haul at the Feroze Shah Kotla in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/ PCB)
 

How to get a free 256GB micro SD card with Samsung Galaxy S7, Edge

Samsung does have an asterisk on its website with regards to the offer.
 

Move over Kaabil-Raees clash, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor to clash next

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sarkar 3' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Jagga Jasoos' are among the most anticipated films of the year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Afzal Guru death anniversary: Security upped in J&K amid shutdown by separatists

Security forces are enforcing a lockdown in parts of Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Still AIADMK treasurer, others can’t operate party accounts: OPS to banks

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

SC orders Rs 60 lakh relief each to affected farmers in Madhya Pradesh

Representational image

Scuffle takes West Bengal Opposition leader from Assembly to hospital bed

People carry West Bengal Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan after a scuffle in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

2 hours from Hyderabad, ‘baby factory’ seeks males

Islavath Lakshmi with her 19th child Mallesh, who is also her eldest son. She gave birth to 21 children.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham