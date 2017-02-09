Nation, Current Affairs

In talks with Trump administration on concerns over H1B visa issue: India

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2017, 9:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
During his campaign, Trump had promised to increase oversight of H-1B and L-1 visa programmes.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is engaged with the Donald Trump administration as well as members of the US Congress on concerns regarding the H1B visa issue, amidst apprehension that there may be a clamp down on it which can hurt Indian IT industry.

"We continue to engage both members of the US administration as well as members of the US Congress on our interests and concerns pertaining to not just H1B visa but other issues as well."

"We remain vigilant to what happens on this in future. We are also engaging all internal stakeholders in India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, replying to a question on the issue.

There was indication that President Trump is set to sign an order overhauling work visa programmes like H1B.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

During his campaign, Trump had promised to increase oversight of H-1B and L-1 visa programmes.

Tags: hib visa, visa row, donald trump, india jobs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gautam Gambhir extends financial support to former Indian boxer Dingko Singh

Gautam Gambhir has extended financial support to the former Indian boxer. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Get your facts right,’ says Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis; deletes tweet

While Wasim Akram took a dig at Waqar Younis, the former later seems to have deleted his tweet. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan's bill on transgender rights copied from India

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Babar Awan as a private members' bill on January 9. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Constitutional mandate should be respected: Cong on Sasikala-OPS power struggle

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma (Photo: PTI)

Modi's 'raincoat' jibe at Manmohan sets off war of words between Cong, BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India files mercy plea for 2 nationals in Qatar

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

List of MLAs in hand, Sasikala meets TN Governor, stakes claim to form govt

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

2,000 CRPF jawans stuck in Jammu for 3 days due to bad weather

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham