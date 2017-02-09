In talks with Trump administration on concerns over H1B visa issue: India

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is engaged with the Donald Trump administration as well as members of the US Congress on concerns regarding the H1B visa issue, amidst apprehension that there may be a clamp down on it which can hurt Indian IT industry.

"We continue to engage both members of the US administration as well as members of the US Congress on our interests and concerns pertaining to not just H1B visa but other issues as well."

"We remain vigilant to what happens on this in future. We are also engaging all internal stakeholders in India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, replying to a question on the issue.

There was indication that President Trump is set to sign an order overhauling work visa programmes like H1B.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

During his campaign, Trump had promised to increase oversight of H-1B and L-1 visa programmes.