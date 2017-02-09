Good things will happen, ‘dharma’ will win: OPS after meeting TN Governor

Chennai: Caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday held a brief meeting with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao amid the political uncertainty in the state and said that "good things will happen" but did not elaborate.

"We had a detailed discussion with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao about all that is happening in Tamil Nadu... For sure, good thing will happen, dharma will win," he told reporters at his residence on returning from the Raj Bhawan.

The meeting came two days after Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK general secretary Sasikala, claiming that he was forced to resign from the Chief Minister's post.

Accepting Panneerselvam's resignation, the Governor had on February 6 asked him to continue till alternative arrangements were made.

After his revolt, Panneerselvam has maintained he was willing to reconsider his resignation if the people desired.

However, Rao's absence for the next two days from the state raised eyebrows with Sasikala's supporters demanding that she should have been invited to form the next government.

Rao, holding charge of Tamil Nadu in addition to Maharashtra, arrived in Chennai from Mumbai late this afternoon and gave appointments to Pannerselvam and Sasikala, who met him around 7.30 pm.

Panneerselvam said he called on Rao along with senior leaders of his camp including, AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madusudanan. He said they have the "blessings" of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

He quoted a popular Tamil verse of nationalist poet Subramanya Bharathi, the import of which is "though dharma could be eclipsed by intrigue, it will be dharma which will triumph ultimately".

He, however, did not take any questions and merely gestured with folded hands when asked about his discussions with the Governor.

Panneerselvam, who has repeatedly asserted that he will be able to prove his strength on the floor of the House, has not yet disclosed the number of MLAs supporting him.