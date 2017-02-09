 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the Indian innings after KL Rahul’s dismissal in the first over. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test: India lose Cheteshwar Pujara
 
Congress walks out of Lok Sabha day after Modi's remark against Manmohan

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Congress Leader in the House Mallikarjun Kharge tried to raise the issue as soon as the Zero Hour began but the Speaker disallowed him.
 Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress members on Thursday staged a walkout of the Lok Sabha protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dig at his predecessor Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha yesterday.

Party Leader in the House Mallikarjun Kharge tried to raise the issue as soon as the Zero Hour began but the Speaker disallowed him, saying a matter relating to the other House cannot be raised.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also said the issue cannot be raised here.

Whatever Modi has said about Singh is not good for parliamentary democracy, Kharge said before the Speaker cut him off.

With party president Sonia Gandhi looking on, Congress members trooped into the Well demanding that the Prime Minister apologise for his remarks.

An irate Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said they were snatching away the rights of other members as they have got the chance to speak during the Zero after several days today.

Kharge said what Modi had said was an insult to the country.

With the Speaker continuing with Zero Hour proceedings, Congress members staged a walkout.

Taking a dig at Singh, Modi had said he knew the art of taking bath wearing a raincoat as there were many scams during his government but he had remained untainted.

