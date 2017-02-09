Sasikala versus Panneerselvam: TN Guv may wait for hurdles to settle, says experts

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao may be justified in waiting for the impending verdict in the Supreme Court and internal fight in the ruling AIADMK to settle down before arriving at a decision on resolving the political crisis, legal and constitutional experts said on Wednesday.

Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General Subhash Kashyap told Deccan Chronicle that the Governor may be cautious in handling the situation since he may be accused of “acting in haste” if he administers oath of office to V. K. Sasikala and in case the SC sets aside the Karnataka HC judgement acquitting her in DA case.

Kashyap, a veteran in constitutional affairs, said no one should doubt the “non-partisan” character and “dignity” of the Governor’s post. “As soon as he is satisfied that a particular leader commands majority among legislators, the Governor should invite that leader to form the government. If there is only one leader in a party, then there is no problem. But in TN, the majority is beset with some internal party problems and he might wait for the party to resolve the problems,” he said.

He also said the Governor might be waiting for the judgement of the court because “there will be allegations raised that he acted in haste without waiting for court verdict which is expected in less than a week.”

“The Governor may be waiting for the legal and political hurdle to settle and then take a decision,” Mr Kashyap said. Echoing with Mr Kashyap, noted jurist Soli Sorabjee said the Governor should wait for the Supreme Court judgement in the disproportionate assets case against her.

“The Governor would do be well within his powers not to swear her in immediately because it would complicate matters if the court is to uphold the lower court order convicting her in the case,” he said. Questions are being raised whether the Governor is delaying the swearing-in of Ms Sasikala as Chief Minister since he has not visited Chennai even three days after she was elected as the leader of the legislature party.