Telangana budget delay breaking student's dream in UK

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 2:41 am IST
A student is stranded in UK as the cash-strapped minority welfare department has not released the money for his scholarship.
A student from Hyderabad is stranded in the United Kingdom as the cash-strapped Telangana State’s minority welfare department has not released the money for his scholarship, saying the budget is not yet out.
 A student from Hyderabad is stranded in the United Kingdom as the cash-strapped Telangana State’s minority welfare department has not released the money for his scholarship, saying the budget is not yet out.

Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad is stranded in the United Kingdom as the cash-strapped Telangana State’s minority welfare department has not released the money for his scholarship, saying the budget is not yet out. Mohammed Haseemuddin got admission for a Master’s in Business Management course in the UK five months back. As the minorities' commission is not releasing the scholarship funds, he cannot pay his fees and stands in danger of being deported.

A government order of the Telangana government (GO. 24) specifies that a student should have passed GRE, GMAT, IELTS and TOEFL tests. Mr Haseemuddin said, “In order to pursue higher studies I took money from people and now I have to repay nearly `7 lakh. I took this bold step only on the basis of the minorities’ scholarship, but I am stranded here as the authorities say that the budget is not yet allotted and it may take time. When I applied for the university it clearly said that the university does not need GRE, TOEFL or other exams. They selected me on the basis of my merit marks.”

He says application for a scholarship can be filled only after the student lands in the chosen country. “If after landing we face problems, then we can be deported and our entire career will be spoiled.”  Amjadullah Khan said, “There is a big scam in the scholarship section. The committee formed for issuing the scholarships is favouring students with a political background. A common student is made to wait for a longer time. There are also chances that he/she may be deported if the fee is not paid on time”

Omer Jaleel, minorties welfare department secretary said, “Admissions in foreign universities take place in the months of January, February, July and August. The minorities' welfare department issues notification around the same time.

