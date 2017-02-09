Amid crisis, TN govt revokes suspension of bureaucrats sacked by Jayalalithaa

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday revoked the suspension of former state chief secretary K. Gnanadesikan and Geology and Mines Commissioner Atul Anand.

Gnanadesikan was suspended last year in August from service on charges of alleged irregularities and for certain decisions on power tenders and contracts during his tenure. Anand was suspended after being accused of having links in beach sand mining.

The suspension of both the senior bureaucrats was issued by late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa after a high-level meeting last year.

The suspension of Gnanadesikan had led to widespread condemnation from bureaucrats across the state.