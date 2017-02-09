Amid political crisis in TN, AIADMK MLAs bused to secret location

AIADMK MLAs being taken in a bus by the party office bearers after being addressed by party general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Wednesday (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to General Secretary VK Sasikala were herded into luxury buses on Wednesday and were parked in “safe places” in luxury hotels and bungalows to prevent defection.

After the meeting of MLAs that ended at around 1 pm, the MLAs were asked to board buses after being told that they have to travel to New Delhi to be paraded before the President of India and were taken to luxury hotels on the outskirts of the city. While some MLAs were taken to the bungalow of PWD Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy, others were taken to a luxury hotel in Kovalam owned by a senior leader of AIADMK.

Sources said a few MLAs were not even allowed to use their mobile phones initially, but they were allowed to do so later. “The MLAs were taken care of by the Sasikala camp,” the source said.

Finally, their trip to New Delhi did not materialise after news came from Mumbai that Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao was coming to Chennai on Thursday.