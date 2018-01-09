search on deccanchronicle.com
Triple talaq Bill: Narendra Modi to seek Chandrababu Naidu’s help

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 9, 2018, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 10:20 am IST
AP CM has asked for an appointment with the PM on January 12 or 17 to discuss several issues, says sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to seek the support of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in getting the triple talaq Bill passed in Parliament in its present form. 

Naidu has said he is okay with the triple talaq Bill but is opposed to criminalising the action. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Naidu has asked for an appointment with the PM on January 12 or 17 to discuss several issues. CMO sources said January 12 is the most likely date for the meeting. 

 

Since the Centre wants the triple talaq Bill to be passed without the changes demanded by Opposition parties, Mr Modi may seek the support of his Telugu Desam ally in the Rajya Sabha in getting the Bill passed in its present form. 

After the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, Naidu had said that the TD would support the Bill but there should be no criminal action over and above the regular court administered process of divorce. 

Mr Naidu had pointed out that if triple talaq becomes invalid, the normal process of divorce has to be followed and no criminal charges should be framed against the man as it will aggravate the problem. 

He also said that according to the feedback he had received, 68 per cent of Muslims and 82 per cent of Hindus agreed that the Bill was essential to prevent exploitation of Muslim women. 

If the Centre agrees to send the triple talaq Bill to a select committee as demanded by members of the Rajya Sabha, a TD member will be appointed on the committee according to TD sources, and the Prime Minister may ask Mr Naidu to ensure that the TD member and the party supports the BJP stand. 

