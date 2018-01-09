search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modify order making National Anthem mandatory in cinema halls: Centre to SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Jan 9, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 8:00 am IST
The court had told the Centre to take a call on amending the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.
In October last, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to take a call on regulating the playing of National Anthem in public places including in cinema halls, within three months. (Photo: DC)
 In October last, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to take a call on regulating the playing of National Anthem in public places including in cinema halls, within three months. (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: Changing its stand over playing of National Anthem in cinema halls, the Centre on Monday asked the Supreme Court to modify its order making playing of the Anthem before every show mandatory in movie halls across the country.

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the Centre said that it has formed an inter-ministerial committee to frame new guidelines on “all aspects relating to the playing and singing of the National Anthem. The guidelines would require extensive consultations and would require six months’ time”. It said once the recommendations are ready, the government would issue the requisite notification or circular. Till such time, the earlier order making National Anthem mandatory in cinema halls should be recalled, it said.

 

In October last, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to take a call on regulating the playing of National Anthem in public places including in cinema halls, within three months, and said till then its earlier order directing cinema halls to play the National Anthem at the commencement of film will continue.

Justice DY Chandrachud who was part of the three-judge bench openly expressed displeasure at the interim order passed last year observing that there could not be any moral policing. 

Plea cited dangers of moral policing

The court had told the Centre to take a call on amending the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. 

A Kerala-based Film Society sought recall of the November 30, 2016, order on the ground that it amounted to judicial legislation. It was submitted that the order had led to vigilante groups anointing themselves the guardians of morality. They were using violence against those not standing up.

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PETA India gets custody of horses seized in illegal racing sting

PETA's intervention application included health assessment reports by a team of two government veterinarians from the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department who examined the horses and found that they suffered from malnourishment. (Representational Image)
 

BCCI told Baroda Ranji Trophy squad to drop Yusuf Pathan after failing dope test

Pathan consumed the banned substance without proper authorisation. Nor he or his team doctor took the prior permission before using the drug. (Photo: PTI)
 

CES 2018: Omron’s latest smartwatch can monitor live blood pressure

The HeartGuide can also track blood pressure while you are asleep along with steps and calories.
 

Worrying too much about exercise may actually be killing people

People also take maximum stress about working out in the holiday season (Photo: AFP)
 

Nepotism? Bihar politician Pappu Yadav’s son in Delhi team without playing a match

Sarthak Ranjan, son of controversial Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, was also a controversial pick for Delhi during the last Mushtaq Ali campaign during which he scored 5, 3 and 2 aggregating 10 runs in three games. (Photo: PTI)
 

South Africa vs India 1st Test: Virat Kohli slams batsmen after loss in Cape Town

Virat Kohli spoke about the intent that is needed to be shown with perfect blend of defence and attack while batting on these adverse conditions. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dalit black flags for BJP star Hegde

Ananth Kumar Hegde, Union Minister

Sarjapur road project slammed

Picture for representation

Salem, Madikeri get Fly bus from KIA

Transport Minister Revanna launches the new KSRTC Fly bus services

Supreme Court stays Karnataka High Court order on cigarette packets

The SC on Monday stayed the Karnataka HC order quashing the 2014 government regulation that packets of tobacco products must carry pictorial warning covering 85 per cent of the packaging space.

Cinema played key role in Kashmir, says Infy laureate

Prof. Ananya Jahanara Kabir
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham