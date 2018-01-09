Modify order making National Anthem mandatory in cinema halls: Centre to SC

In October last, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to take a call on regulating the playing of National Anthem in public places including in cinema halls, within three months. (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: Changing its stand over playing of National Anthem in cinema halls, the Centre on Monday asked the Supreme Court to modify its order making playing of the Anthem before every show mandatory in movie halls across the country.

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the Centre said that it has formed an inter-ministerial committee to frame new guidelines on “all aspects relating to the playing and singing of the National Anthem. The guidelines would require extensive consultations and would require six months’ time”. It said once the recommendations are ready, the government would issue the requisite notification or circular. Till such time, the earlier order making National Anthem mandatory in cinema halls should be recalled, it said.

In October last, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to take a call on regulating the playing of National Anthem in public places including in cinema halls, within three months, and said till then its earlier order directing cinema halls to play the National Anthem at the commencement of film will continue.

Justice DY Chandrachud who was part of the three-judge bench openly expressed displeasure at the interim order passed last year observing that there could not be any moral policing.

Plea cited dangers of moral policing

The court had told the Centre to take a call on amending the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

A Kerala-based Film Society sought recall of the November 30, 2016, order on the ground that it amounted to judicial legislation. It was submitted that the order had led to vigilante groups anointing themselves the guardians of morality. They were using violence against those not standing up.