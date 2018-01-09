search on deccanchronicle.com
Solar scam: Police record ex-Kerala CM's statement on his 'blackmail' remark

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2018, 8:35 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 8:35 pm IST
Police recorded Chandy's statement based on a complaint filed by BJP leader K Surendran seeking a probe into his remark in this regard.
The scam had rocked the previous Congress-led UDF government headed by Chandy after reports surfaced in 2013 that some of his staff were involved in alleged cheating of several persons of crores of rupees by Saritha S Nair and her accomplice Biju Radhakrishnan by offering solar panel solutions. (Photo: File)
Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy on Tuesday gave his statement before a special investigation team of the crime branch on his remark that he was "blackmailed" in the solar
scam.

Police recorded Chandy's statement based on a complaint filed by BJP leader K Surendran seeking a probe into Chandy's remark in this regard.

 

The scam had rocked the previous Congress-led UDF government headed by Chandy after reports surfaced in 2013 that some of his staff were involved in alleged cheating of several persons of crores of rupees by Saritha S Nair and her
accomplice Biju Radhakrishnan by offering solar panel solutions.

A judicial commission, which probed the matter, had submitted  its report last year. It had indicted Chandy and some other UDF leaders in connection with the scam.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government headed by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which accepted the report, had announced registering cases against Chandy and a dozen senior congress politicians, besides placing it in the assembly at a special one-day session.

Soon after the report was placed, Chandy at a press meet claimed that he had done no wrong, but remarked that he was subjected to 'blackmail' in the case.

BJP state general secretary K Surendran filed a complaint with the state police chief to probe the matter.

Tags: solar scam, solar scam case, oommen chandy, udf, saritha s nair, biju radhakrishnan, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




