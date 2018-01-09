National Anthem not mandatory in cinema halls, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court on Tuesday modified its order on National Anthem and said it is not mandatory in cinema halls. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Tuesday modified its order on National Anthem and said it is not mandatory in cinema halls.

"Playing of National Anthem is not mandatory in cinema halls before screening of film," the apex court said.

The Supreme court accepted Government's affidavit that says 12-member committee set up to suggest changes in Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

The court said that the committee should comprehensively look into all aspects.

Refresh for more updates.