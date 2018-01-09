search on deccanchronicle.com
We are transforming, focus on India is changing across world: Modi

Published Jan 9, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 12:38 pm IST
Modi delivered keynote speech to over 100 parliamentarians of Indian-origin on the occasion of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.
The Prime Minister said that the hopes and aspirations of people of India are at the highest level at this time and today the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) look at India in a positive way. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the focus on India is changing across the world and the reason for the change is that India is transforming.

Delivering a keynote speech at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra at Delhi's Chanakyapuri the Prime Minister said: “We are increasingly focusing on the world, our perception of the world is changing, its main reason is that India is transforming itself, it is being transformed. Reforms to transform is our guiding principle.”

 

Modi said that today the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) look at India in a positive way. He added, “Whatever change has happened, it has happened in the past three years. This is because we are using the principle, reform to transform.”

The Prime Minister said the thoughts that, “nothing will change... things will be how they used to be... nothing can be done about it,” are a thing of the past.

He added that “Today's India, a young India, a new India, has come a long way from such thoughts.” 

The Prime Minister said that the hopes and aspirations of people of India are at the highest level at this time. “The result of an irreversible change in their mindset will result in an overall change in the system, across all sectors,” Modi added.

Lauding his government, Narendra Modi said: “There is no sector that we haven't brought reform into.”

He added that the aim of his government is to end corruption.

He said that along with societal transformation his government is bringing in economical changes as well.

Modi said that he had spoken to France president on the matter of climate change and asked to work together with solar rich countries. He said: “We are aiming to make a global platform.”

The Prime Minister said: “We should be proud of holistic living. 171 countries sponsored our Yoga Diwas plan.”

He added that today India stands first in row when it comes to UN peacekeeping.

Reaching out to the delegates the Prime Minister said India feels proud when there is news about how Indians living overseas are influencing the geo-politics of where they live and how they are making policies.

The Prime Minister began his keynote speech by welcoming the delegates. He said: “Welcome to India. Welcome home. I welcome you on behalf of 130 crore Indians.”

Narendra Modi was delivering keynote speech to over 100 parliamentarians of Indian-origin in the capital.

As many as 124 members of parliament (MPs) and 17 mayors from 23 countries including UK, USA, South Africa, Canada, among others were present at the event.

The biggest delegation was from Guyana with 20 members of parliament and three mayors. The US delegation was represented by only two mayors as the Senate is in session.

January 9 is celebrated as Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD), an annual celebratory day that marks the contribution of overseas Persons with Indian origin (PIO) towards their homeland.

