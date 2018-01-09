search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Enough confusion created,verdict on Cauvery water dispute in 4 weeks: SC

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2018, 7:13 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 7:13 pm IST
The top court said that any forum could touch the matter relating to the Cauvery basin, only after it gave its verdict in four weeks.
A three-judge bench of the apex court had reserved its verdict on the appeals filed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala against the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal on sharing of water. (Photo: File)
 A three-judge bench of the apex court had reserved its verdict on the appeals filed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala against the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal on sharing of water. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated that it would deliver within a month its verdict on the decades old Cauvery water dispute between riparian states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, saying enough confusion has been created on it for over two decades.

The top court said that any forum could touch the matter relating to the Cauvery basin, only after it gave its verdict in four weeks.

 

A three-judge bench of the apex court had reserved its verdict on the appeals filed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala against the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) on sharing of water, after marathon hearing on September 20, 2017.

"Enough of confusion has been there for past two decades. Any forum can touch the matter after the verdict is delivered in the issue. We will give the verdict in four weeks," a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

The court's remark came during the hearing of a plea filed in 2016 by a citizens' group led by philanthropist Kiran Mazumdar Shaw seeking its intervention for supply of drinking water to residents of Bengaluru and surrounding districts.

The group under the banner of Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) in which Shaw is the president and former Infosys director and educationist Mohandas Pai the vice-president, had told the court that citizens of Bengaluru need adequate drinking water and their right to life needed to be protected by the top court.

"That the present application is being filed by the applicant in the aftermath of the violence that took place in the city of Bengaluru, since the applicant is of the belief that there are extraordinary circumstances in the city and its adjoining areas which needs to be addressed through the intervention of this Court," the BPAC plea said.

"There is an acute drinking water problem in the city of Bengaluru and certain other districts of South Karnataka. The annual requirement of Bengaluru city alone is more than 19 TMC of water to be supplied to the citizens by the authorities of the State of Karnataka. The annual drinking water requirements of the Cauvery basin districts including the Bengaluru is roughly about 26 TMC (approximately)," it said.

BPAC, in its plea filed through lawyer Aparna Bhat, said "the southwest monsoon for the year 2016-17 has miserably failed over most parts of Karnataka and especially in the catchment areas of the Cauvery River. The lack of rainfall is also evident by the reservoir levels in the major reservoirs of the Cauvery basin in Karnataka, which have a huge shortfall of inflows, and thereby the drastic decrease in the storage capacities of the respective reservoirs."

"The approximate live storage of Karnataka's reservoirs (Harangi, Hemavathi, K.R.S and Kabini) as on 16.09.2016 is only 28.77 TMC as against the total drinking water requirements of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and other Cauvery basin districts which is 26 TMC (approximately)," it had said.

If further releases are made to Tamil Nadu, there would not be enough water available in these reservoirs for supply to the citizens of Bengaluru and other towns, it had said.

"This is indeed an alarming situation which requires urgent attention of the relevant authorities, and it is also the need of the hour that the present scenario is brought to the notice of this court," the plea said.

Tags: cauvery, cauvery water dispute, cauvery verdict, supreme court, karnataka, tamil nadu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Supreme Court reserves order on Cauvery water dispute appeals


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Researchers find that ibuprofen tablets affect men's fertility

Researchers discovers a tablet that can affect men's fertility. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

The change in ozone levels above Antarctica from the beginning to the end of southern winter — early July to mid-September — was computed daily from MLS measurements every year from 2005 to 2016.
 

Reliving ‘90s: Aamir joins Ajay, Madhuri, Anil as they kick off Total Dhamaal shoot

Aamir Khan giving the Mahurat clap for 'Total Dhamaal' in Mumbai on Monday.
 

CES 2018: Nissan wants you to involve your brain while driving, literally!

The automaker is using specific hardware as well as complex algorithms to detect neurological signals from the human brain, which in turn sends it to the vehicle.
 

Here are 9 ways to sleep better

Expert lists nine ways you can improve the quality of your sleep. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle’s father will walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jet Airways air hostess sent to 2-day judicial custody for smuggling Rs 3.2 cr

Jet Airways female crew member sent to two-day judicial custody. (Photo: NDTV screen grab)

I don't believe in 'love jihad', we're 'pyaar ishq' guys: Mevani at Delhi rally

Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses the 'Youth Hunkar' rally in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Madrasas produce terrorists, says Shia board chief; Owaisi calls him 'joker'

Rizvi said that the madrasas should be converted into convent schools which offer an optional subject of Islamic education. (Photo: ANI)

India not exploiting any country's resources, eyeing anyone's territory: Modi

Addressing the first PIO Parliamentarians Conference in Delhi, Modi said India has always played a constructive role in the world arena. (Photo: PTI)

ISRO to make maiden century, will launch its 100th satellite on Jan 12

The total weight of all the 31 satellites carried on board PSLV-C40 is about 1,323 kg. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham