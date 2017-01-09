Willing to resign to keep unity of Samajwadi Party intact: Amar Singh

New Delhi: Asserting that he is willing to resign to keep Mulayam Singh Yadav's family united, Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Sunday rubbished allegations that he was responsible for the ongoing political tussle in the party.

Attempting a truce between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam, he said, "I am folding my hands. What do you want?"

Reaching out to Akhilesh, he said, "I'm folding my hands. What else do you want?""If he is the son of Mulayam Singh ji then he is also like my son. Mulayam Singh is his biological father and since the age of four, he has been living with Shivpal Yadav ji."

"For me he is not the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, not a big leader of the state ..he is the son of my big brother Mulayam Singh ji," he added.

He also said that Shivpal is willing to withdraw his candidature from the polls for the family's unity.

The Rajya Sabha MP's remark came as Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav lashed out at 'outsiders' for trying to defeat Akhilesh with the help of 'tantra mantra' (black magic).

Ramgopal said that some 'tantriks', along with Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh have a big role to play in the ongoing feud.

"Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav, outsiders and some tantriks are misguiding Neta Ji," he said.

Amid the ongoing power tussle between the two warring factions of the ruling family in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will urge the Election Commission to check the authenticity and legality of papers submitted by Ramgopal Yadav.

Sources said Mulayam Singh will make this request during his visit to the Election Commission's here tomorrow.