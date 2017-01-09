TN seeks Rs 2,480 crore from K'taka for refusing to release Cauvery water

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has sought compensation amounting to Rs 2,480 crore from Karnataka for refusing to release water to the state.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered both the state governments to file a list of witnesses within a week, and submit the details of witnesses’ affidavit within 4 weeks for it to take an informed decision on the water sharing dispute.

The top court last week had directed Karnataka to continue releasing 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu daily till it rules on the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) order.

The bench had said that it will conduct day-to-day hearing on the appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against the 2007 award of the tribunal on sharing of water.

Faced with water shortage, Tamil Nadu has also approached Andhra Pradesh for Krishna water. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wrote a letter last week to Chandrababu Naidu, urging him to ensure the immediate release of Krishna water, to meet the drinking water needs of Chennai.

Panneerselvam in the letter highlighted the deficient North-East monsoon and storage in city reservoirs, and sought Naidu’s personal intervention for the immediate release of Krishna water from Kandaleru reservoir.