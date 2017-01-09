Nation, Current Affairs

TN CM writes to Modi, urges for support for the conduct of Jallikattu

Tamil Nadu government urged the Centre to consider promulgating an ordinance for enabling Jallikattu.
In Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu is an integral part of the Pongal festivities.
Chennai: Amidst growing chorus for holding the bull taming sport of Jallikattu this year, Tamil Nadu government on Monday urged the Centre to consider promulgating an ordinance for "removing the legal impediments" to enable the conduct of the sport next week in the state.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "considering the groundswell of sentiment and support for the conduct of Jallikattu all over Tamil Nadu, this is an issue on which the government of India must act with maximum despatch."

"Given that Pongal festival, which holds great importance to the people of Tamil Nadu, is less than a week away and Jallikattu is an integral part of the Pongal festivities, considering the urgency of the issue, Government of India should consider promulgating an ordinance removing the legal impediments, enabling the conduct of Jallikattu during Pongal, 2017," he said in the letter.

Panneerselvam recalled that both he and his predecessor, the late J Jayalalithaa, had put forth a demand to Modi that the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests "should clearly denotify" bulls as performing animals from a 2011 notification by the Ministry.

The other demand was to "suitably amend Section 11(3) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 by introducing a new clause 'f' in sub-section (3) of Section 11 specifically exempting Jallikattu in addition to other exemptions already provided in the Act," he said.

However, there has been "no action yet from government of India" on the aforesaid suggestions, the Chief Minister said.

The Supreme Court in November last had dismissed the plea of the state government, seeking review of its 2014 judgement banning use of bulls for jallikattu events in the state.

Political parties, including DMK, have been pressing the Centre and state government to take steps to hold the sport coinciding with Pongal, the Tamil harvest festival, this year.

Protests have also been held across the state, including here, by Jallikattu supporters, demanding that the sport be held this year coinciding with Pongal.

