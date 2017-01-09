Separatists, Pakistan derailed peace process in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday blamed separatists and Pakistan for derailing the dialogue process in the restive State and said that the preparations for the civil unrest witnessed in the Valley following the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani were done beforehand.

She alleged that the separatists tried to start off turbulence by raising the issues like separate colonies for displaced Kashmiri Pandits and then Sainik Colony but when this did not work they seized Wani’s killing.

Winding up the discussion on adjournment motion in the State Assembly on the unrest, the Chief Minister said, “Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, went to Pakistan and it was followed by Pathankot terrorist attack and today in Battal (Akhnoor)”. She said that the separatists, on the other hand, shut their doors on the members of visiting All Parties Delegation (APD) in September last year. “Entire nation had their eyes on those (separatists) doors and the nation was breathless to see the outcome and several senior leaders went to meet them. They could have opened the doors," she said.

She added that had the separatists opened their doors, it could have led to the start of a dialogue. “A message would have gone and they (separatists) would have told the All Party Delegation what they have done in the past and what steps have they taken to resolve the issue," she asserted.

She reiterated that the post-Wani killing unrest took place under a "well-planned conspiracy". She claimed that the preparations were made in advance as from the very next day slogans were being raised in the mosques and large number of CDs was distributed. She reiterated the charge that small kids were used by some elements as shield and pushed them inside security force camps and police stations. She said that it is easy to say that security forces could have exercised restrain but when a mob attacks a police station with petrol bombs, stones and axes, it becomes difficult to exercise restraint.

She, however, also said that earnest effort would be made by her government to create a congenial atmosphere in the State for dialogue and resolution of issues and sought cooperation from all shades of opinion for it. She appealed all shades of opinion in the State to help the government to ensure that the “unfortunate cycles of violence” are not repeated and people do not suffer any longer.

She also announced setting up of Special Investigating Teams (SITs) to probe the killings during the unrest besides announcing ex-gratia relief and several other rehabilitation measures for those killed, injured or affected during the turmoil.

She announced the setting up of a Special Investigating Team to probe the killing of a college lecturer at Khrew, an ATM guard in Srinagar and other such killings. She also said that a SIT in each district will investigate the killings and injuries there and to ascertain if excessive force was used to deal with the situations. She said that these SITs would be asked to submit their reports in a time bound manner. Once the reports are received if anything more requires to be done would be done to deliver justice to the affected, the Chief Minister assured the House.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex gratia relief of Rs. Five lakhs in favour of the next of kin of those killed during the unrest. She said possibilities of providing jobs would also be explored in cases of extreme compassion. Also, she said, job opportunities would be made available to the persons who lost their eyesight during the crises. She said arrangements for education at Delhi and other places would be made for the students whose eyesight got affected during the said turmoil. She said she has already spoken to the Prime Minister and union Finance Minister in this regard. She also announced rehabilitation package in favour of the people who were injured during the turmoil with varying disability.

The Chief Minister said at present only 138 persons are in judicial and police custody who were arrested in cases related to unrest. “All others who were arrested in the cases have been released on bail,” she said and added that out of 463 persons detained under PSA, 145 have been released. She said the cases of the persons presently under detention are being reviewed and those least involved will be released. She said immediately after taking over, she had ordered a review of the cases of youth since 2008 so that they could start their life afresh. But, she regretted, the whole process got slowed down due to the disturbed situation in the Kashmir Valley during the last five months or so.

Ms. Mufti said she has categorically directed the security agencies during the last Unified Headquarters meeting to ensure the return back of local youth involved in militancy to family fold and take all measures required for that. She said, so far, six youth have been rescued back during encounters with the help of their families.