Nation, Current Affairs

No extra charge for card payments at petrol pumps: Government

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 9, 2017, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Oil companies, banks discussing who is to bear Merchant Discount Rate charges, says Petroleum Minister.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: After petrol pump owners threatened to stop accepting cards, Government on Monday announced that there will be no extra charge for card payments at petrol pumps.

“Petrol pumps will continue to accept card payments post January 13. Oil companies and banks are discussing who is to bear Merchant Discount Rate charges,” said Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

There was high drama on Sunday after petrol pump owners threatened to stop accepting credit and debit card payments in protest against imposition of up to one per cent transaction fee by certain banks.   

However, in the evening, banks postponed the decision to impose transaction fee for a few more days till the issue is resolved in consultation with the petroleum ministry. After banks made the announcement, petrol pump owners too deferred their decision and said that they will accept card payments for now.

“The All-India Petroleum Dealers Association has received an official communication from oil marketing companies (OMCs) that with the intervention of petroleum minister the transaction fee charges have been deferred till January 13, 2017. AIPDA also has decided to defer the agitation till January 13, 2017," said the association in a late night statement.

Earlier on Sunday, many state associations of petrol pumps owners including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi among others threatened that they will not accept any card payments from Monday. All India Petroleum Dealers Association president Ajay Bansal said that HDFC and Axis banks have demanded up to 1 percent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on each transaction. "Our margins are not so much that we can accept this one per cent charge on each transaction. We have specific mechanism to compute the margin and these do not have any scope for MDR charges. This will lead to financial losses for the dealers," said Mr Bansal.

The threat of petrol pump owners to reject card payments would have been an embarrassment for the Modi government which has been tom tomming increase in cashless transactions as a major achievement of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8.

A senior official from HDFC bank told this newspaper that the imposition of one per cent transaction charge in the form of MDR was an industry decision which has been taken by all the banks. "We may have been one of the first to notify the petrol pump owners but this is a decision taken together by all the banks. It is not a decision only taken by us," said the official.

Tags: petrol pumps, card payments, dharmendra pradhan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Representational image.

Oil companies agree to bear MDR charges on card payments: Govt

Banks had earler announced a 1 per cent levy on payments made through cards to purchase fuel.
09 Jan 2017 2:51 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous international celebrities came out in their stylish best at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Priyanka and other stars dazzle at the Golden Globe Awards
Filmstars were spotted by photographers at various locations and events on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rajinikanth, Hrithik, Aditya-Shraddha, Kangana flaunt their distict style
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta were seen at a fashion show held by fashion designer Archana Kocchar related to the Discon event on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Alia, Esha redefine class at fashion show
John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and Neeta Ambani were seen felicitating the winners of a football competition for youngsters in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Sachin, Abhishek felicitate young football champions
Bollywood celebrities dropped in to pay their final respects to veteran actor Om Puri, who passed away on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Nawaz, others pay their final respects to Om Puri
Veteran actor Om Puri passed away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai. Here we take a look at some of the key moments of his life.

Om Puri: Life and times of the acclaimed actor
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: This song sums up demonetisation woes in the most hilarious way
 

China factory hatches giant inflatable Trump chickens

A worker takes a picture of a giant rooster sculpture resembling U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on display outside a shopping mall to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Year of the Rooster in Taiyuan. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Magician's attempt to catch bullet with mouth goes wrong

The magician still plans to do it again on an upcoming world tour (Photo: YouTube)
 

Not sure how many captains have done what MS Dhoni has: Yuvraj Singh

We both were very fearless when we used to play together and hopefully, we can do the same together in the upcoming series, said Yuvraj Singh as he spoke about MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sourav Ganguly lauds Virat Kohli for his tribute to MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli had appreciated the role MS Dhoni played in his development as a cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Om Swami’s allegation saga continues, claims Salman would have gotten him killed!

OM Swami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaya's death: Apollo Hospital to submit reports in sealed cover to Madras HC

Jayalalithaa was declared dead on December 5 after suffering a cardiac arrest a day earlier. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala IAS officers call off mass leave after Pinarayi Vijayan's criticism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: File)

Mulayam takes SP feud to EC's door, to stake claim to party symbol

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: File)

Mulayam Singh to meet EC today, stake claim to SP's 'cycle' symbol

Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Why is Jaitley silent on 'third class' BJP leaders like Sakshi Maharaj: Azmi

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham