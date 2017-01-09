Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Militants attack GREF camp near LoC, 3 labourers killed

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2017, 11:03 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 11:04 am IST
Representational Image.
Jammu: Three civilians working as labourers were killed on Monday in a pre-dawn terror attack by militants on a General Engineering Reserve Force camp near LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

Two or more militants attacked the General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) camp around 1 AM near LoC in Battal village, sources said.

In the attack, three civilians were killed, they said, adding that the victims were working as labourers with GREF.

Troops along with the police have cordoned off the area and a counter operation has started, they said.

A senior police officer said all routes to the area have been plugged and the operation is in full swing.

