Brain drain will be brain gain, says Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 9, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 2:26 am IST
He said non-resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives with MoS for External Affairs V. K. Singh at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas venue in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: R. Samuel)
BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he wants to turn 'brain drain' into 'brain gain'.

Speaking on the second day of the 14th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017, touted as the largest ever gathering of the Indian diaspora, Mr Modi said, “During a discussion on brain drain before I became the chief minister of Gujarat, I used to wonder if all the good brains in the country emigrate, then is the country left with only fools? But today I can say with confidence that because of the steps taken by our government, we are changing brain drain into brain gain."

India is fast moving on the path of development, he said and added, “One definition of FDI is Foreign Direct Investment, while the other is 'First Develop India'.”

He said non-resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields. “Wherever the Indian diaspora has gone, they have represented the best of Indian culture, values and ethos. They are loved for their hard work, discipline and peace-loving nature. Though the objectives and paths of the Indian diaspora may vary, they are all united by the feeling of 'Bharatiyata' or 'Indianness',” he said.

He offered Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana, saying, “It is aimed at Indians who want to seek overseas employment. They will be given soft skill training and are made aware of the social mores of the countries they are heading to, so that they can go abroad with confidence. Grievances of migrant workers are addressed through 24x7 helplines, Indian embassies, open house meeting with Indian embassies and also social media platforms,” he said.

