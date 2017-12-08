search on deccanchronicle.com
Newborn death case: Delhi govt cancels Max hospital's license

ANI
Published Dec 8, 2017, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 3:45 pm IST
'The negligence in the newborn death case was unacceptable,' Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.
A premature baby was wrongly declared dead by Max Super Speciality Hospital last week. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday said that the government has cancelled the license of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh over the negligence in the newborn death.

"The negligence in the newborn death case was unacceptable," Jain said.

 

A premature baby was wrongly declared dead by Max Super Speciality Hospital last week.

The newborn was one of the prematurely born twins (other baby was stillborn) delivered on the morning of November 30 at Max Hospital where the mother was brought from a nursing home in Paschim Vihar.

The hospital had handed over the premature twins in a polythene bag declaring them dead. However, later the family found one of them alive before the last rites.

Location: India, Delhi


