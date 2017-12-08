Kannada weekly editor Ravi Belagere gives supari to kill colleague; detained

Ravi Belagere will be arrested anytime on Friday on charges of criminal conspiracy. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Bengaluru: Eminent journalist and editor of 'Hai Bangalore' Kannada weekly, Ravi Belagere, has been detained by the CCB police on charges of giving supari (contract) to a sharp shooter to kill a colleague.

A CCB police team has already reached his residence in Padmanabhanagar and is questioning him in connection with the case. Sources said that he will be arrested anytime on Friday on charges of criminal conspiracy.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) N Sateesh Kumar said that the CCB police had recently arrested a sharp shooter, Tahir, from a lodge in Parappana Agrahara. "Based on his information, another gun dealer and sharp shooter, Shashidhar Mundevadigi, was arrested.

He confessed that Ravi Belagere had given supari to him to kill Sunil Heggaravalli, a journalist with 'Hai Bangalore'. Based on his statement, Ravi Belagere is being questioned."

Sources said that Heggaravalli had an illicit relationship with Belagere's second wife. This had upset Belagere and he had allegedly conspired to eliminate Heggaravalli.