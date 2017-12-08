Jama Masjid was temple, says BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

Lucknow: After stating that the Taj Mahal was actually the ‘Tejo Mahalaya’ temple, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar has now claimed that the famous Jama Masjid in Delhi was a ‘Jamuna Devi’ temple. “It was a temple before the Mughals came in and razed around 6,000 structures belonging to the Hindus. If anyone wants, they should probe the matter and find out the facts,” he told this newspaper.

The Jama Masjid is a famous mosque in Delhi, built by Shah Jahan who had also built the Taj Mahal and Red Fort. Mr Katiyar said Hindu religious places were targeted by Muslim rulers on a mass scale. “What is wrong if we seek the Ram Janambhoomi, the Vishwanath temple in Kashi and the Krishna Janambhoomi in Mathura?” he asked. The BJP MP also slammed the Congress and party leader Kapil Sibal for trying to stall court proceedings in the Ayodhya case. He was referring to Mr Sibal’s plea in Supreme Court that the hearing in the case be deferred till after the Lok Sabha elections.