search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat temple priest campaigning for BJP attacked, blames Congress

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
The priest, Bhaktiprasad, was taken to a hospital. His condition is said to be stable now.
Swaminarayan Temple priest Bhaktiprasad was campaigning for local BJP candidate Kirit Patel. (Photo: ANI)
 Swaminarayan Temple priest Bhaktiprasad was campaigning for local BJP candidate Kirit Patel. (Photo: ANI)

Gandhinagar: A priest of the Swaminarayan Temple, campaigning for the ruling BJP in the poll-bound Gujarat, was attacked on Thursday night by two unidentified miscreants in Junagadh's Kotda.

The priest, Bhaktiprasad, was taken to a hospital. His condition is said to be stable now. He has alleged that the attack was carried out by Congress party workers.

 

According to reports, Bhaktiprasad was campaigning for local BJP candidate Kirit Patel. He was speaking at a rally on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday.

A total of 89 seats – out of 182 – spanning the Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, are up for grabs in the first phase with 977 candidates in the fray, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Campaigning for the first phase ended on Thursday and the second phase of voting will be held on December 14. Results will be declared on December 18.

Tags: bhaktiprasad, swaminarayan temple, gujarat assembly elections, election campaigning
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LGBTIQ wedding season for Australia: Rush of ceremonies after law passed

Gay couples who have already married overseas will have their unions officially recognised from Saturday, when the bill comes into full effect. (Photo: AFP)
 

This 3D printed machine will give you a painless death

Image: Exit International
 

Samsung files a new patent for a foldable phone

Image: LetsGoDigital
 

Mumbai woman posts photos of kittens for adoption; man responds, wants to eat them

Nancy Kadarikota and one of the rescued kittens. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Receptionist sprayed with fire extinguisher by angry man who was refused booking

The man called the hotel hoping to book a room but when he refused to reveal his name the front desk executive turned down his request. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
 

Woman arrested for physically abusing boyfriend over sex toys

During an altercation over sex toys and a laptop, the couple got into a verbal argument. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Woman doesn't lose religious identity after inter-religious marriage: SC

It says law does not sanction the concept of a woman's religion getting merged with her husband's faith after an inter-religious marriage. (Photo: PTI/File)

Criminal cases against 101 per cent candidates in phase 2 Gujarat polls

The Gujarat Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms have analysed the affidavits of 822 out of 851 candidates. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Shouting by lawyers in courts ‘won’t be tolerated at any cost’, says SC

A five-judge constitution bench hears a legal question whether a Parsi woman loses her religious identity after marrying a man of different religion. (Photo: File)

'If not mother, who would you salute? Afzal Guru?' asks Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was speaking at an event to release a book on former VHP chief late Ashok Singhal. (Photo: ANI)

Actor Vishal out of RK Nagar bypoll fray

After heated arguments and storming out of his office, Vishal alleged that the RO told him that he accepted my nomination only because I threatened.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham