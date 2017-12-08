Karnataka: Governor Vajubhai Vala refuses to sign quota promotion Bill

Bengaluru: The rift between the state government and the governor seems to be deepening, with Governor Mr Vajubhai Vala refusing to sign the controversial bill to circumvent the SC decision on reservation in promotions.

Besides, the governor has forwarded the bill directly to the President for his opinion, before taking a decision on the bill. Earlier, the governor had written a letter to the CM, asking him to check a minister, who was openly criticising him.

After the SC struck down the reservation in promotion policy and directed the government to prepare a list of seniority before January 15, the state government had passed a bill to circumvent the court direction and amend the Act.

Acknowledging that the governor has sent the bill to the President without signing it, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mr T.B. Jayachandra said that the bill had now gone to the President. “The Governor has returned the bill citing the SC ruling in the matter. We will make our stand clear to the President about the bill and its intentions," he said. With the bill entering the Presidential secretariat, the state government has no alternative but to implement the SC verdict that had struck down consequential promotion to SC/STs in government jobs. As a result several top officials in various departments are likely to be demoted to lower ranks in accordance with the SC judgement.

Asked whether the government would have to face contempt proceedings for taking shelter under the bill and delaying implementation of the SC ruling by January 15 Jayachandra said the government was not dragging its feet. In fact 80 percent of the departments had already prepared the seniority list and by January, they will implement the SC order, he said.