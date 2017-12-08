search on deccanchronicle.com
Bengaluru: Govt employee dies during drunken brawl with friend

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2017, 3:15 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 7:39 am IST
The police have arrested Raju Kadakola, a section worker in the health department for murder.
BENGALURU: A 34-year-old First Division Assistant, working in the state police chief’s office, was pushed to death by another government employee following a drunken brawl at police quarters in Krishnanandagar in Nandini Layout police station limits, late Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Uday Kumar, who hailed from Mandya. The police have arrested Raju Kadakola, a section worker in the health department for murder.

 

According to the police, Uday was working in the DG & IGP office where he became close to Vittal Lokapur, an office assistant. Vittal had introduced Uday to Raju and they had become good friends.

Uday was allotted a house in the ‘B’ Block of the police residential quarters in Krishnanandagar.  As his family members were staying in Mandya, Uday took permission from senior officers to allow his friends to stay with him. Thus, Uday, Vittal and Raju were living in the same house and they used to party often.

“There was a financial dispute between Raju and Uday and they had fought over the issue a few days ago. On Wednesday night, the trio was consuming alcohol and there was a fight between Raju and Uday over a trivial reason. Though Vittal intervened and tried to pacify them, the situation went out of hand. They were standing in the corridor of the first floor and Raju allegedly held Uday by his neck and pushed him from the first floor,” the police said.

After hearing the commotion, nieghbours rushed to his help. While he was being shifted to hospital, he died mid way due to head injury. Raju was arrested within a few minutes after the incident, the police added.

“Uday’s wife, Gauramma, is a policewoman and is working in Besagarahalli police station in Maddur taluk in Mandya. Uday’s father was an Assistant Sub Inspector in Nelamangala and he had passed away while on duty. Thus, Uday was given government job in the police department on compassionate grounds five months ago,” the police added. Nandini Layout police have filed a case.

