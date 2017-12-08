search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Art of Living Foundation caused damage to floodplains: National Green Tribunal

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 8, 2017, 1:45 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 1:45 am IST
Fest held by Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living Foundation was reason for damage.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)
 Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a setback to the Art of Living Foundation of spiritual leader Ravi Shankar, the National Green Tribunal on Thursday held it responsible for causing damage and environmental degradation of the Yamuna floodplains by holding a three-day cultural extravaganza last year. While refusing to impose an additional environment fine on the AoL which has already deposited Rs 5 crore, the NGT ordered the DDA to use this amount to restore the floodplains and bill the AoL if the cost is more or return to it the balance if the cost is below that amount.

The AoL termed the verdict as “erroneous and untenable” and said they would move the Supreme Court against it. Ordering that the Yamuna riverbed should not be used to hold any cultural activity of this kind in future, the green panel directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to assess the damage caused on floodplains and compute cost of restoration in line with the recommendations of the expert panel appointed by it. “We hold and declare that AoL is responsible for causing damage and environmental degradation of the floodplain of river Yamuna limited to the area that was awarded to it by DDA and the State of UP, in terms of the report of the High Powered Committee,” the NGT said in its judgement.

 

The AoL had organised the World Culture Festival from March 11-13, 2016, on the floodplains and constructed an oval-shaped stage over an area of seven acres. Noting that the AoL has already deposited Rs 5 crore with the DDA, it said “in the event, the expenditure for that purpose on the portion of the land forming part of Phase-II of the project of DDA is found to be in excess of Rs 5 crore, DDA would be at liberty to recover the said amount from AoL. The tribunal rapped the DDA over its failure to maintain the ecology of the Yamuna floodplains and said it has failed to exercise its statutory duty in consonance with the environmental laws in force. It refrained from imposing compensation on the DDA on the ground that it has already planned construction of a bio-diversity park and improvement of floodplains from its own funds.

Tags: national green tribunal, sri sri ravi shankar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai woman posts photos of kittens for adoption; man responds, wants to eat them

Nancy Kadarikota and one of the rescued kittens. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Receptionist sprayed with fire extinguisher by angry man who was refused booking

The man called the hotel hoping to book a room but when he refused to reveal his name the front desk executive turned down his request. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
 

Woman arrested for physically abusing boyfriend over sex toys

During an altercation over sex toys and a laptop, the couple got into a verbal argument. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World leaders blocking view of planet that could destroy Earth: Conspiracy theorists

Planet Nibiru could destroy Earth, conspiracy theorists believe. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sridevi's fan to open acting institute in her honour in Chennai, actress 'grateful'

Sridevi was last seen in 'Mom.'
 

Doctors say masks sold in markets may not help Delhiites against pollution

No study has been conducted to verify authenticity and efficiency of masks (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Land acquisition delays Hyderabad Metro Rail

File picture of Metro train on the track.

Fake consultancy racket busted in Hyderabad, one held

P. Radhakishan Rao, DCP, task force, addresses the media on the fake educational consultancy racket in Secunderabad on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Bike-borne chain-snatchers have free run

The police suspect that a single gang may have been responsible for all the incidents. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Professor Tirupathi Rao visit schools to get fee hike details

In the coming weeks, Professor Rao is expected to visit schools in various districts to submit a report on the fee hike. (Representational image)

No change in UG exams, clarifies Osmania University

Instead OU rescheduled the semester examinations of MA, MSc, and Mcom and MSW from December 12 to January 22 on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham