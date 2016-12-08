Nation, Current Affairs

We do not want to live in perpetual hostility with India: Abdul Basit

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2016, 8:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 8:46 pm IST
Time has come for the two neighbours to decide whether status quo should continue or a new beginning be made, Basit said.
Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit (Photo: PTI)
 Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Striking a conciliatory note amid rising tension in ties, Pakistan on Thursday said it does not want to live in "perpetual hostility" with India, noting time has come for the two neighbours to decide whether status quo should continue or a new beginning be made.

Calling for an "uninterrupted and uninterruptable" bilateral engagement, Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit said the two countries must overcome the differences in order to embark on an "irreversible trajectory" of cooperative relationship.

Maintaining that Pakistan was ready for comprehensive talks with India, Basit, however, said the desire for engagement was missing from the Indian side, adding his government has patience and was ready to wait for resumption of dialogue.

"I think we have wasted 70 years of our existence. Time has now come to make up our mind on what do we want. Whether we would like to continue with the status quo or we want to make a new beginning in our ties," Basit said.

His comments at a discussion on Indo-Pak relations came amid escalating tension between the two countries over a number of cross-border terror attacks, including at army establishments in Uri and Nagrota, and India's surgical strikes across the LoC in September.

"Pakistan does not wish to live in perpetual hostility with India. We remain positive and constructive but it takes two to tango. There are serious problems between the two countries. We cannot shy away from them but at the end of the day we can engage in purposeful diplomacy, we can realise results for mutual satisfaction and make a good beginning," he said.

At the same time, he said, for Pakistan Jammu and Kashmir was the core issue between the two countries and finding a solution to it could bridge the trust deficit them.

"We need to move from conflict management to conflict resolution and that obviously cannot happen unless we talk to each other with sincerity and seriousness of purpose," Basit said.

Tags: abdul basit, pak high commissioner, india pakistan ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Urvashi Rautela was not invited to Manish Malhotra’s party, she gatecrashed?

One of the few pictures Urvashi upoladed on her social media accounts, captioning it 'official photobomber'.
 

Unlike last time, Aamir Khan to go solo on Koffee With Karan?

Aamir Khan
 

Video: Kolkata security guard can give Arijit Singh a run for his money

Some users spotted him at a Kolkata mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Comedian Vir Das has a fitting response for supporters of political parties

Comedy isn't democratic, but democracy shouldn't be so comedic either (Photo: Facebook)
 

Modi’s story of beggar using swipe machine was promotional video made by Hyderabad Co

The beggar agreed to do the role for Numero Graphics for a small fee. (Photo: YouTube grab)
 

Muslim owned London eatery has free Chritmas meals for homeless

The gesture is receiving a lot of praise (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt stands-by four militants theory in Pathankot attack

The Pathankot air base was attacked by heavily armed terrorists. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas against note ban on Dec 15

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Farmers the economic backbone of India, note ban will benefit them: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PoK nationals held for guiding Uri terrorists were teen school boys: report

Image for representational purpose only

Panneerselvam, other ministers meet Sasikala at Jaya's residence

V. Sasikala arrives to pay tribute to political commentator Cho Ramaswamy in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham