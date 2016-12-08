Nation, Current Affairs

PoK nationals held for guiding Uri terrorists were teen school boys: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 8, 2016, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 4:28 pm IST
In a dossier handed over to Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi claimed that the two teenagers participated in the attack.
Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

New Delhi: The two PoK nationals apprehended by the Army on September 21 for allegedly guiding ‘four Jiash-e-Mohammed terrorists’ across the border, who subsequently conducted an attack on the Uri Army camp killing 19 soldiers, were just school children who strayed into India, a report claimed on Thursday.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the two boys were identified as Faisal Husain Awan, Ahsan Khursheed, both 16-year-old juveniles hailing from villages situated roughly an hour’s walk away from the LoC near Uri.

The duo are believed to be school friends. Awan’s brother Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum, a Lahore based doctor, claimed that the two boys were home on September 17. GPS records procured from the four slain militants indicate that they crossed over into the Indian territory on this day.

In a dossier handed over to Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi claimed that the two teenagers participated in the attack.

The Army concluded the two boys were working for the JeM based on ‘spot interrogation’ a spokesperson said.

The NIA probing the case however acknowledged that there was not much evidence to link the duo to the Uri attack. Furthermore, the attack has since been ascribed to the Laskar-e-Taiba and not JeM as initially claimed.

The two teenagers also gave varying accounts to different officials. Speaking to a woman doctor from the CRPF, the boys claimed that they had participated in the terror attack, and also described how they used an incendiary substance to burn the tents at the 12 Brigade. Awan also identified one of the four slain militants as Hafiz Ahmed, son of one Feroze, in Dharbang, west of Murree, PoK.

The two teenagers were nabbed by local villagers on September 20 before being handed over to the Army. While being roughed up, the duo claimed that they had crossed over by mistake.

Awan’s parents Zeero Begum and Gul Akbar have been devastated since they heard of their son’s arrest. “She wakes up suddenly, crying and asking us to find out how he is. She imagines what he must be going through; how he must be; what he is eating; if he is sleeping. It is very hard on her, because Faisal, being the youngest in the family, is loved the most,” his brother claimed.

Ahsan Khurshid’s mother has not spoken a word since she heard the news, he added.

Terming Awan as an ideal student, his school principal said that he had passed Class IX with a first division.

“His behaviour was exemplary,” Basharat Husain, the principal of the the Shaheen Model School in Muzaffarabad said.

The families are still struggling to figure out how the two crossed over into the Indian territory.

Tags: pok, uir attack, jaish-e-mohammad, indian army, nia

Related Stories

A Border Security Force (BSF) person during a night patrol near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border at the outpost of Akhnoor sector, about 40 km from Jammu. (Photo: YouTube videograb/Indian Express)

Posters in Pakistan claim Lashkar-e-Taiba behind Uri attack: report

The posters also feature LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and further strenghtens India's claims of Pak involvement in Uri attack.
25 Oct 2016 3:03 PM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Comedian Vir Das has a fitting response for supporters of political parties

Comedy isn't democratic, but democracy shouldn't be so comedic either (Photo: Facebook)
 

Modi’s story of beggar using swipe machine was promotional video made by Hyderabad Co

The beggar agreed to do the role for Numero Graphics for a small fee. (Photo: YouTube grab)
 

Muslim owned London restaurant offers free Chritmas meals for the homeless

The gesture is receiving a lot of praise (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Did you think I would win?': How Trump greets candidates

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

UK: Woman returns book to library 130 years after her 'grandfather stole it'

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man chops off puppy's legs in Dwarka

Puppy with its legs chopped off. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Panneerselvam, other ministers meet Sasikala at Jayalalithaa's residence

V. Sasikala arrives to pay tribute to political commentator Cho Ramaswamy in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Padmanabhaswamy temple will allow only sari-clad women: Kerala HC

Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: File)

For God’s sake, do your job, transact business in Parliament: Prez to MPs

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)

Farmers the economic backbone of India, note ban will benefit them: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena backs Union minister Giriraj Singh on sterilisation remarks

Singh, who is the Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, had recently said that after 'notebandi' (demonetisation), there is an urgent need to make laws for 'nasbandi' (sterilisation) in the country. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham