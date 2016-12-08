Refused sex for a decade, UP man cuts off penis to ‘teach’ wife lesson

The couple have been married for 18 years now and have two sons and a daughter. No complaint has been filed with the police till now. (Photo: Youtube grab)

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh chopped off his genitals after his wife refused to have sex with him and had been him denying the same for over a decade.

According to a report in DailyMail, Ghasi Ram, 37, had come home drunk one day and started nagging his wife for sex. When Manjhri Devi, 34 refused to do so, he grabbed a knife and chopped off his penis to teach his wife a lesson. Shocked over what had happened, Mahjri called for help and a doctor rushed to their residence.

She rubbished the claims made against her by her husband and said Ghasi Ram was to blame for his extreme step.

“He would come home drinking every night and never listened to me or cared for me. I just said no to him as he was drunk and I was very angry with him. Now he is blaming me for all this when I have done nothing,” Manjhri said.

Ghasi Ram told reporters, “I was frustrated. We have not had sex for the last ten or twelve years. She would never make love to me. She will not sit close to me and always refuses my demands.”

No complaint has been filed with the police till now.