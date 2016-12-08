Nation, Current Affairs

Padmanabhaswamy temple will allow only sari-clad women: Kerala HC

Published Dec 8, 2016, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 3:52 pm IST
Only those women who are clad in saris would be allowed inside the temple, the High Court said in its judgement.
 Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Kerala High Court on Thursday banned women from to wearing salwar kameez and churidars inside the Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

As per the traditions of the temple, women devotees have to wear a mundu (dhoti) over their waist if they are attired in salwars or churidars.

"Only those women, clad in saris would be allowed inside the temple", said the court.

Earlier on November 30, 2016, temple executive officer K.N Satheesh had allowed women to visit the temple wearing ' churidar'. The decision was protested by a certain section of the temple authority and common devotees as well.

