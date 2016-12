New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, who has been maintaining a stoic silence erupted on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha and targeted both the Speaker Ms Sumitra Mahajan and parliamentary affairs minister Mr Ananth Kumar for not being able to run the House.

“The House is running on its own,” he said. Saying that he would speak to the Speaker over the issue, the old warhorse virtually threatened to go public on the way the House was being run. “I am going to go public on this,” he said.