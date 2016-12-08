Nation, Current Affairs

Kharge writes to PM, claims process of selection of CBI director 'vitiated'

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2016, 7:57 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 7:58 am IST
Kharge has asked Prime Minister Modi to immediately convene a meeting of the Selection Committee to select the new CBI Director.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Raising strong concerns over the appointment of Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as interim director of CBI, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the process of selection of the new director of the investigation agency has been vitiated.

In his letter, Kharge has asked Prime Minister Modi to immediately convene a meeting of the Selection Committee to select the new CBI Director.

The CBI Director is selected by a Selection Committee comprising Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of Opposition or leader of the largest party in opposition in Lok Sabha.

Kharge alleged that the transfer of Special Director R K Dutta, the senior-most officer after the Director, as Special Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs, appears to have been "deliberately done" to facilitate giving charge of the post of CBI Director to an officiating junior officer.

"It thus gives rise to apprehensions that the process of selecting the Director, CBI, has been vitiated and is being manipulated to pre-empt the decision to be arrived at in the meeting of the Selection Committee," he said.

Kharge also pointed out that the credibility of the premier investigating agency demands that a meritorious and experienced officer of requisite seniority is selected for appointment as Director, CBI, without any delay.

Drawing the attention of the Prime Minister for appointment of a regular director of CBI after superannuation of Anil Kumar Sinha on November 30, 2016, Kharge said it was essential to complete the process of selection and appointment of Director CBI in time, for a smooth transition.

"Unfortunately, this was not done and this delay has raised serious concerns," he said, adding, "The government failed to convene a meeting that was to be chaired by yourself to finalise the selection of the Director."

The Congress leader added, "I request you to convene the meeting to deliberate upon this matter, urgently."

At the AICC briefing, party spokesperson Sushmita Dev said, "We are deeply disappointed at the appointment of the CBI Director."

"It is yet another blow to an important institution, because the NIA chief is also continuing on an ad hoc basis and the Lokpal is yet to be appointed. So these are all a big blow to important institutions which ensure accountability," she said.

Tags: rakesh asthana, mallikarjun kharge, cbi director, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted at various places in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Shraddha and Katrina look beautiful as they step out
Akshay Kumar displayed his acrobatic skills as he made an apperance with Sajid Nadiadwala on the show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' which is hosted by Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is quite the acrobat as he bonds with Sajids on chat show
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani stylishly promote Befikre in Delhi
Karan Johar, Shalmali Kholgade, Badhshah and Shekhar Ravjiani were snapped as they launched the singing-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' which they will be judging. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Badshah, Shekhar, Shalmali launch new music reality show
Amitabh Bachchan launched Himesh Reshammiya's new album which also features a track sung by Iulia Vantur on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Iulia Vantur launch Himesh Reshammiya's new album
Several Bollywood celebrities were present at an kids' choice awards show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Varun, Alia, Tiger have fun at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'We had decided release date long back': Shah Rukh on Raees-Kaabil clash

Shah Rukh has featured in several films directed by Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan.
 

Virender Sehwag figures in his own favourites list

Sehwag's humorous posts on micro-blogging site Twitter is a much talked about phenomenon now. (Photo: AFP)
 

Virat Kohli’s tweet defending Anushka Sharma is 2016’s golden tweet

Virat Kohli tweet supporting Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was declared as the ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

American author slammed for suggesting London has gone 'all Islamic'

She said she hadn't been to London in 20 years (Photo: Twitter)
 

They (Raees makers) are following us. I would have never done this: Rakesh Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan and hrithik and Rakesh Roshan.
 

Is Kylie Jenner the new Kim Kardashian of the Internet?

(Photo: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karunanidhi discharged from hospital, 'vital signs normal' say doctors

DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Doctors seek returns for rural service

With the demonetisation too, the load of patients in government hospitals has seen a rise. (Representational image)

Students to tutor cashless dealings

Accordingly, “Vittiya Saksharata Abhiyan (Visaka)” will be taken up all over the country from December 12 to January 12. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Thermal power output reduced

It was nearly 160 million units per day a month ago. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: How personal can one’s faith be

The outpatient form from KIMS asking about the patient’s religion and the response given.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham