Kharge writes to PM, claims process of selection of CBI director 'vitiated'

New Delhi: Raising strong concerns over the appointment of Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as interim director of CBI, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the process of selection of the new director of the investigation agency has been vitiated.

In his letter, Kharge has asked Prime Minister Modi to immediately convene a meeting of the Selection Committee to select the new CBI Director.

The CBI Director is selected by a Selection Committee comprising Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of Opposition or leader of the largest party in opposition in Lok Sabha.

Kharge alleged that the transfer of Special Director R K Dutta, the senior-most officer after the Director, as Special Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs, appears to have been "deliberately done" to facilitate giving charge of the post of CBI Director to an officiating junior officer.

"It thus gives rise to apprehensions that the process of selecting the Director, CBI, has been vitiated and is being manipulated to pre-empt the decision to be arrived at in the meeting of the Selection Committee," he said.

Kharge also pointed out that the credibility of the premier investigating agency demands that a meritorious and experienced officer of requisite seniority is selected for appointment as Director, CBI, without any delay.

Drawing the attention of the Prime Minister for appointment of a regular director of CBI after superannuation of Anil Kumar Sinha on November 30, 2016, Kharge said it was essential to complete the process of selection and appointment of Director CBI in time, for a smooth transition.

"Unfortunately, this was not done and this delay has raised serious concerns," he said, adding, "The government failed to convene a meeting that was to be chaired by yourself to finalise the selection of the Director."

The Congress leader added, "I request you to convene the meeting to deliberate upon this matter, urgently."

At the AICC briefing, party spokesperson Sushmita Dev said, "We are deeply disappointed at the appointment of the CBI Director."

"It is yet another blow to an important institution, because the NIA chief is also continuing on an ad hoc basis and the Lokpal is yet to be appointed. So these are all a big blow to important institutions which ensure accountability," she said.