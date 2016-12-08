Nation, Current Affairs

Karunanidhi discharged from hospital, 'vital signs normal' say doctors

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2016, 7:47 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 7:47 am IST
The 93-year-old former Tamil Nadu chief minister was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital on December 1.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: File)
Chennai: DMK chief M Karunanidhi was on  discharged from a private hospital in Chennai after a week-long treatment for nutritional and hydration support.

The 93-year-old former Tamil Nadu chief minister was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital on December 1 after being treated at home for a drug-induced allergy.

"After medical treatment, he has improved substantially and was discharged from the hospital today," Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr S Aravindan said.

In a statement, he said the DMK chief's vital signs and bio-chemical parameters have normalised now.

"He has been advised rest and Kauvery Hospital will continue to assess and provide necessary medical and nursing care to facilitate his recuperation at home," he said.

The drug-induced allergy has virtually kept M Karunanidhi out of public activities for the past one month.

