Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao seeks Prime Minister's help to go cashless

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2016, 2:36 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 2:36 am IST
Rao will be in Delhi on Thursday for the wedding reception of Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s daughter Ketki.
K Chandrashekar Rao and Narendra Modi
 K Chandrashekar Rao and Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to take up the continuing demonetisation crisis and seek the Centre’s help in the promotion of cashless transactions in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to New Delhi. Mr Rao will be in Delhi on Thursday for the wedding reception of Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s daughter Ketki.

Sources said the government would seek the Centre’s support in the implementation of cashless transactions including making available swipe machines, improving internet services, banking system and other related mechanism. The Chief Minister plans to meet some Union ministers to discussed pending issues including dues from the Centre under various schemes.

Most rupay cards not activated
PSU banks have issued 70 lakh Rupay cards in TS so far, but 45 lakh cards are yet to be activated, which has become a major obstacle in launching of cashless transcations in the state. This was disclosed by finance minister Etela Rajender at a meeting with officials and bankers at the Secretariat late on Wednesday.

“Unless this issue is addressed on a war footing, achieving the target of cashless transactions would be difficult. Though 95 per cent of households have bank accounts as per official statistics, most of them exist on paper and have not been operative for years. These issues need to be resolved soon," he added.

Expressing displeasure at the RBI for not addressing the “change problem” in the state even a month after demonetisation, he said, “All the banks and ATMs continue to witness serpentine queues to withdraw money even after a month. This shows that adequate currency was not supplied by RBI.”

He said the RBI had sent Rs 15,563 crore new currency to the state so far, of which over 94 per cent comprised Rs 2000 notes resulting in severe shortage of change. He urged the RBI again to supply low value notes.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao seeks Narendra Modi's help in demonetisation crisis

He also wants Rs 2.5 lakh cash from income or savings to be designated “unaccounted money” and not black money.
18 Nov 2016 3:26 AM
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Demonetisation: Relief needed, Telangana CM tells Narendra Modi

The CM noted that it’s common to hold amounts in excess of Rs 2.50 lakh in households in the form of savings.
20 Nov 2016 12:46 AM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virender Sehwag figures in his own favourites list

Sehwag's humorous posts on micro-blogging site Twitter is a much talked about phenomenon now. (Photo: AFP)
 

Virat Kohli’s tweet defending Anushka Sharma is 2016’s golden tweet

Virat Kohli tweet supporting Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was declared as the ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

American author slammed for suggesting London has gone 'all Islamic'

She said she hadn't been to London in 20 years (Photo: Twitter)
 

They (Raees makers) are following us. I would have never done this: Rakesh Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan and hrithik and Rakesh Roshan.
 

Is Kylie Jenner the new Kim Kardashian of the Internet?

(Photo: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)
 

Ranveer to have his own wax statue, first amongst contemporaries to get one

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will release on December 09. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone expected to hit central Andhra Pradesh

Some meteorologists are expecting it to spare Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana: Cheaper cement and sand help to build 2BHK houses for poor

To break the deadlock, the state government held talks with cement companies to supply cement for cheaper rate recently. (Representational image)

Can file case by itself: Enforcement Directorate to Hyderabad HC

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana govt fails in implementing Citizen’s Charter

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: 11 couples held for PDA in park

he cops said that it was not moral policing but taking action against public nuisance. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham