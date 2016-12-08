Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: IT sleuths raid jewellers' homes, seize Rs 90 cr cash, 100 kg gold

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 8, 2016, 5:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 5:37 pm IST
The income tax department said they had seized Rs 2,000 crore of undeclared income till Dec 6.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Chennai: Income Tax department officials on Thursday raided eight locations in Chennai including Anna Nagar and T Nagar and recovered Rs 90 crore in cash of which 70 crore were in new notes.

According to an ANI source, the officials had also seized 100 kgs of gold worth Rs 29 crore during the raids on the homes of jewellers in the city.

The Income-Tax department had revealed that it found undisclosed income worth Rs 2,000 crore during nationwide raids and searches that also yielded Rs 130 crore in cash and jewellery after the Centre’s demonetisation decision a month ago.

The department has conducted swift investigations into more than 400 cases after the November 8 decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has found serious irregularities beyond the purview of the I-T Act, and decided to refer such cases to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI to examine criminal conduct and ensure immediate and necessary action.

Over 30 such references have already been made to the ED, and cases are also being sent to the CBI. The Centre got information of several places where the old currency notes were being exchanged at a discount and are even being used to purchase gold.

Tags: chennai jewellers, income tax, it raids
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

The government’s compliance window had ended on September 30 with Rs 67,382 crore declared, yielding about Rs 30,000 crore to the government in taxes, half of it in the current fiscal itself.

I-T raids net Rs 2,000 crore

The action also follows the Centre’s four-month window for suspected tax dodgers in India to declare their hidden wealth.
07 Dec 2016 1:13 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Comedian Vir Das has a fitting response for supporters of political parties

Comedy isn't democratic, but democracy shouldn't be so comedic either (Photo: Facebook)
 

Modi’s story of beggar using swipe machine was promotional video made by Hyderabad Co

The beggar agreed to do the role for Numero Graphics for a small fee. (Photo: YouTube grab)
 

Muslim owned London restaurant offers free Chritmas meals for the homeless

The gesture is receiving a lot of praise (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Did you think I would win?': How Trump greets candidates

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

UK: Woman returns book to library 130 years after her 'grandfather stole it'

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man chops off puppy's legs in Dwarka

Puppy with its legs chopped off. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers the economic backbone of India, note ban will benefit them: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PoK nationals held for guiding Uri terrorists were teen school boys: report

Image for representational purpose only

Panneerselvam, other ministers meet Sasikala at Jayalalithaa's residence

V. Sasikala arrives to pay tribute to political commentator Cho Ramaswamy in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Padmanabhaswamy temple will allow only sari-clad women: Kerala HC

Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: File)

For God’s sake, do your job, transact business in Parliament: Prez to MPs

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham